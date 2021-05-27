‘Connecting to Astra Zeneca’

Thank You for family. Thank You for our marriage and thank You for our in-laws. Thank You for our extended family. We pray for both of our families right now. We pray we would make it a priority to connect with them, check on them, visit them if we can, host them, and share Your love with them. We pray we would have the courage to share Your gospel with them. We pray our family would see You when they see our marriage. We pray our marriage would be an encouragement to them. Please help us to find time to spend together and build up our relationships within our families. We pray our family would draw closer to You each day in Jesus’ name AMEN!