Below is a quick summary of the Final Adjusted Ratings for the shows that we cover here at SpoilerTV. These will be posted later around (9pm-10pm GMT) Each day (except Sunday) during the main TV Season we post the TV Ratings for the previous nights primetime shows for the major broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, CW, FOX, NBC). Cable Network ratings will be added to the Ratings Database. The Ratings Post is made available around 30 minutes before the normal release of the Early Overnight Preliminary Ratings so give people a chance for a quick chat in the comments beforehand should they wish to do so.