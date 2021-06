As promised, here are three new smartphones from OPPO: the OPPO Reno6, OPPO Reno6 Pro, and the OPPO Reno6 Pro+. Don’t be confused yet even if they look basically the same but the Chinese OEM made sure each one caters to a different category. The gallery of images leaked earlier this week now appears to be legit after the product launch. We can finally confirm if those spotted in TENAA listing ahead of launch are true or not.