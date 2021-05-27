5 Summer Health and Safety Myths Debunked

In addition to the likely continued threat of COVID-19 this summer, families will still have to deal with the season’s typical health and safety concerns, from bee stings to sun burns. But with so much information available to us, it’s hard to know what we actually have to worry about — and what we don’t. In order to clear things up, we talked to local experts who provided insight into a handful of summer health myths to find out what parents really need to focus on to keep their kids safe this summer.