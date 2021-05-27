Scouts launch drive for more volunteers with message from Bear Grylls

COVID-19 has adversely affected business bottom lines, but nonprofit causes have taken severe hits as well, none more than St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic in Green Valley. For 48 years their volunteers have been creating miracles for impoverished Mexican children who suffer from cerebral palsy, cleft palate, spina bifida, speech and hearing issues, neurological disorders, and many other debilitating conditions. Volunteer doctors and other medical professionals fly in from around the country to perform surgeries, provide rehab, therapy and other services for hundreds of kids deprived of medical attention with little chance to address their afflictions. Other volunteers from this community work out the details and provide food, transportation and lodging for families to make it all happen. It, of course, takes a lot of money.