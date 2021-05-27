Scouts launch drive for more volunteers with message from Bear Grylls

Amid tales of death, destruction and despair, there are a few that warm our hearts. The coronavirus pandemic that is ravaging our country may have left us feeling hopeless and blue. But it has also highlighted the sense of community we share. People from all over the country are joining hands to help fight the rising COVID cases. While some are raising money and distributing food to the underprivileged, others are leaving the comfort of their homes to assist the frontline workers. These acts of selflessness are what give me hope and keep me going. Recently, a Kochi woman volunteered to drive an autorickshaw ambulance ferrying COVID 19 patients. What an incredible way to contribute to the ongoing battle against the coronavirus!