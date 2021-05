There’s something Democrats seem to forget amid the push by some lawmakers to kick indicted ex-Speaker Larry Householder out of Ohio’s House of Representatives:. Householder, a Republican from Perry County’s Glenford, was elected speaker in January 2019 in a 52-46 vote only because 26 of the 38 Democrats then in the House voted for him. Those Democratic votes were decisive because just 26 Republicans (including Householder) among the House’s then-60 members (one GOP-held seat was vacant) backed Householder.