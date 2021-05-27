newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Fortnite challenge guide: Place a spirit crystal at the tallest mountain

Digital Trends
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the start of Fortnite season 6, week 11, players will have a new batch of challenges to complete. In keeping with the overall theme of season 6, this week’s challenges are fairly straightforward, and most of them can be completed by playing naturally. There are only a couple you might need additional assistance with, one of which requiring you to place a spirit crystal at the tallest mountain.

www.digitaltrends.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain#The Crystal#Guide#Square Inc#Nintendo Switch#Fortnite Season#Veteran Fortnite Players#Team Rumble#The Game#Landing#Simply Land#Catty Corner#Materials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesDigital Trends

Fortnite season 6, week 10 challenges and how to complete them

It’s time once again for the latest batch of Fortnite challenges, this time for season 6, week 10! The challenges for this week are a little different than you might be used to, but they’re perfectly manageable if you take the time to prepare. Of course, you’ll come across the standard elimination-style challenges, but you’ll also find some new ones that involve sandcastles. This week’s list is a balance of skill and having knowledge of some new changes. Thankfully, there aren’t too many specific areas you need to visit, so you won’t have to run around as much.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

How to Get Fortnite Street Shadows Challenge Pack

PLAY WITH FRIENDS (5x) - Rewards: Ruby Shadow Back Bling. OUTLAST OPPONENTS (500x) - Rewards: Ruby Shadow Glider. DEAL DAMAGE TO OPPONENTS (1000x) - Rewards: Ruby Pickaxe. COMPLETE RUBY SHADOW QUESTS (3x) - Rewards: Ruby Shadow Skin. The first three are real easy to do, just grab yourself a friend...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Guide Wiki

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is officially here, continuing the story of the Battle Royale island with the culmination of Agent Jones’ mission in the Zero Crisis finale, which we played through as a single-player mission before diving into Season 6 proper. With the release of a new season comes...
Video GamesGamespot

Fortnite Sandcastle: Where To Build And Destroy For Week 10, Season 6 Challenge

It's now Week 10 in Fortnite, so a brand-new slate of challenges have arrived in the game, including a pair that asks you to build sandcastles and eventually destroy sandcastles. We've already provided a full rundown of the Week 10 challenges at a glance, but as these sandcastle spots aren't normally on the map, we've identified where you can expect to complete this pair of Epic Quests.
Video Gamesgeekdad.com

Review – Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3 – A New Challenger

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3 – Christos Gage, Donald Mustard, Writers; Reilly Brown, Penciller; Nelson Faro DeCastro, Inker; John Kalisz, Colorist. Ray: Easily the most offbeat comic DC has put out in years, this crossover between Batman and the wildly popular video game has surprised with how good the story is. While this issue doesn’t quite reach the emotional highs of last issue’s Catwoman-centric issues, it packs a lot of surprises—including a massive crossover guest star. The story is narrated by the mysterious masterminds, who are becoming increasingly worried about just how good Batman is getting at the game. He’s communicating with himself and getting closer and closer to exiting the loop with every cycle. Desperate to slow him down, they activate one of their best assets—one of the few characters as notorious for their prep time and tactical skills as Batman himself. I don’t know if there’s ever been a crossover between them before, but seeing Batman and Snake Eyes face off promises something great—and it delivers.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Saints Row: The Third challenges guide

There are 41 Saints Row: The Third challenges in total, which range from the ultra-violent to the plain ridiculous. On the one hand you're blowing up different types of vehicles and running over hundreds of pedestrians, while on the other you're taunting rival gang members and stripping off to streak naked through Steelport. It's a real mixed bag, but you need to hit the target in all of them to earn the 'You’re My Hero' achievement or trophy. Some of these will come naturally while you complete the campaign, but others require a targeted effort to get through, so let our Saints Row: The Third challenges guide explain everything you need to know to beat them.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Fortnite Guides: How to get Ruby Shadows Skin in Fortnite

In celebration of the Epic Games Store Mega Sale, Epic will do anything to get people to visit their storefront. One of the ways they did that is by giving away NBA 2K21 for free. The other one, which we think is more effective for the younger folks out there, is by releasing a PC-only skin on Fortnite. Exactly, the Ruby Shadows Skin is a PC-only skin, which requires you to log in to the Epic Games Store and get exposed to the storefront’s tempting Mega Sale. Indeed, if you’re a console player, you better install Fortnite on your PC already if you want this skin. How do you get the Ruby Shadows Skin in Fortnite, exactly? Read on.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Fortnite Downed Black Helicopter & Damaged Telescope Locations (Foreshadowing Questline Guide)

Fortnite’s Foreshadowing questline has just unlocked following the 16.50 update earlier today, and the first two quests are live. Players will first need to ‘Investigate a downed black helicopter’ followed by ‘Repairing Damaged Telescopes’ in Fortnite. In this guide, we’ll talk you through where you’ll need to head to do complete both of these Foreshadowing quests.
Video Gamesfortniteinsider.com

All Fortnite Foreshadowing Challenges / Quests

Here are all of the Fortnite chapter 2 season 6 Foreshadowing quests. We’re two weeks away from the start of Fortnite chapter 2 season 7. Although we haven’t had any XP coins this season, we’ve had different challenges that have provided the additional XP to level the season 6 Battle Pass. We still have the week 11 and week 12 challenges to come along with a new set of challenges.
RetailDigital Trends

Fortnite challenge guide: Visit Ghost and Shadow ruins

Fortnite season 6, week 11 is underway, and with it comes a new batch of challenges for you to complete. This week’s challenges aren’t too difficult, though there are a couple you’ll want to be aware of before jumping in. One in particular requires you to visit Ghost and Shadow ruins, and there are three unmarked locations you’ll need to go to on the map. Unfortunately, they’re both spread out, so it might be tough to visit all three in one match.
Video Gamespsnprofiles.com

Dungeon Hunter: Alliance Trophy Guide

Yes, its true. Someone bothered to write a guide for this game 10 years after the game launched. Multiplayer is mostly dead and this game wasn't super popular to begin with. This guide is written with that perspective in mind. It explains the context of multiplayer trophies in the current environment. If things go well, you can have all the multiplayer trophies done in less than 30 minutes of playtime. However, you will likely spend a couple of days outside of the game trying to arrange multiplayer sessions and doing things like waking up early on the weekends in America to play with people who are playing in the evening in Europe to get this platinum done.
HobbiesArs Technica

Stardew Valley: The Board Game—a loving production but a mixed review from Grandpa

Welcome to Ars Cardboard, our weekend look at tabletop games! Check out our complete board gaming coverage at cardboard.arstechnica.com. Stardew Valley: The Board Game was a surprise February announcement. Somehow this colorful collaboration between Cole Medeiros and Stardew Valley's sole developer Eric Barone was kept hush-hush for two years. When it was finally announced, it sold out quickly.