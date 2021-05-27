Cancel
Chavies, KY

Charlie John Stidham

nolangroupmedia.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlie John Stidham, age 64, of Newport, KY and formerly of Chavies, KY passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Hospice Care Unit of St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY.-He was born August 30, 1956, at Chavies, KY.-He was a veteran of the United States Army.-He was preceded in death by a brother: Mark Anthony Stidham.-He is survived by his parents: Charlie and Roberta Deaton Stidham of Newport, KY.-One son: Beau Stidham (Jamie Watts) of Newport, KY.- Six sisters: Renee Stidham, Callie June Stidham, Roberta Ann Stidham, Joanie Stidham, Anna Faye Stidham, and Alma Rhea Stidham all of Newport, KY.-One brother: William Stidham of Newport, KY.-Five grandchildren: Jessalyn Stidham, Heaven Stidham, Dynah Stidham, Calie Stidham, and Beau Stidham.- One great-grandson: Grayson Stidham.-Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Noon at the Crockettsville Cemetery, Crockettsville, KY with Paul Turner officiating.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

www.nolangroupmedia.com
