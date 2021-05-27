Cancel
UEFA Hits Soccer Star Zlatan Ibrahimović With €50,000 Fine for Ties to Betting Firm

By Mark Pearson
vegasslotsonline.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean soccer’s administrative body UEFA has fined the colorful AC Milan and Sweden forward Zlatan Ibrahimović €50,000 ($61,000) for violating regulations by having a financial interest in Swedish betting firm Bethard. Wednesday’s ruling results from a UEFA investigation into Ibrahimović’s links to Bethard following reports in the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet...

