Red Sox: Rafael Devers sits atop the offensive throne for AL third basemen
Rafael Devers brings power for the Red Sox at third base. It was one hell of a long night last night at Fenway Park but when all was said and done the Red Sox walked away with the win and can now enjoy their off day. The man that made the difference in the box score was none other than Rafael Devers, something he’s become accustomed to doing. Boston has plenty of big bats in the lineup and one of the biggest over the last few years has become Raffy, and the stats more than back that up.bosoxinjection.com