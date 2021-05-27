Red Sox: Rafael Devers sits atop the offensive throne for AL third basemen

All you need to know, in quickie form, about the Red Sox' win over the Orioles, complete with BSJ analysis and insight:. Pivetta improves to 5-0: At the start of the season, Nick Pivetta was probably regarded as the team's No. 5 starter -- a back-end option, perhaps serving only as a placeholder until supplanted by someone else. But some five weeks into the season, Pivetta is 5-0 with a 3.19 ERA. He struggled some in the first inning, with consecutive two-out walks, a run-scoring single and a ton of foul balls, but made some adjustments thereafter, allowing just one more run over his final five innings of work. In the nine games that Pivetta has started since joining the big league club last September, the Sox are 8-1. "Mixing pitches, getting ahead of guys and a lot of weak contact today,'' said Pivetta of his recipe for success. The one mistake he made was a solo homer to Cedric Mullins in the fifth, but he was able to overcome that.