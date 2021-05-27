Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Armed robber steals car with motorist still in it on Norman C. Francis Parkway

By GABRIELLA KILLETT
NOLA.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 26-year-old man was robbed of his car at gunpoint at a busy intersection in Gert Town on Wednesday night, according to New Orleans police. The stick-up occurred about 11 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Norman C. Francis Parkway, at the corner of Earhart Boulevard, police said. The carjacker jumped into the victim's 2018 Nissan Maxima with the victim still in the car. The victim demanded that the intruder leave, but the robber drove away with the car after pointing a gun at the victim, police said.

www.nola.com
