Why Bill Gates, John Kerry, and Other Climate Dudes Are Dead Wrong

By jenna
Common Dreams
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a recent phenomenon in which smart people, mostly white men, parachute down from a higher plane to tell us mere mortals the truth about fighting climate change. Colorfully dubbed "first-time climate dudes" by journalist Emily Atkin of the newsletter Heated, they invariably offer some version of doom and gloom, whether it's Bill Gates calling any attempt to rapidly reduce greenhouse emissions to near zero "a fairy tale", or novelist Jonathan Franzen proclaiming in the New Yorker that we must "accept that disaster is coming."

