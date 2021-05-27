‘Ailey’ Trailer: Neon’s Hypnotic Documentary Portrait of Dance Visionary Alvin Ailey

Falco Ink and Discovery+ has launched the first trailer for the upcoming documentary from Brendan J. Byrne ‘My Name is Bulger’. Bill Bulger, now 85, was State Senate President for almost 20 years in Massachusetts. His older brother James ‘Whitey’ Bulger was a Boston gangster who was murdered in prison on October 30th 2018, aged 89. The doc weaves its way through the stories of both brothers and their respective rises and falls. The film strips away the hysteria of daily print headlines and nightly news bulletins to unfold the story of a unique American family who crave to be judged for who they are and what they’ve done, not what their infamous relative did.