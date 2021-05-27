Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Indy 500 Tickets Widely Available

By Mel Ford
owensbororadio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are still plenty of tickets available for the Indy 500. The 500’s website shows tickets available in many spots along the track. The B and E stands inside Turn One, and the Paddock’s stands across from the Pagoda are the only sections of the track that are sold-out. Capacity at the track is capped at 135-thousand fans this year. Every fan must have a ticket for a seat, and there will be no general admission tickets sold. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway can hold up to 250-thousand people in the grandstand, and as many as 400-thousand people throughout the entire facility.

www.owensbororadio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy 500#General Admission#Paddock#Tickets#135 Thousand Fans
Related
Frankfort, INclintoncountydailynews.com

Red Barn Summer Theatre Tickets Now Available

Season and individual show tickets for the 2021 season of the Red Barn Summer Theatre are now on sale. Tickets may now be conveniently purchased on-line at www.redbarntheatre.net (online processing fee applies) or by mail using the ticket order form attached to our season brochure. Season brochures can be requested by emailing our Box Office at boxofficeredbarn@gmail.com. The Box Office will officially open for the season to receive phone and in person orders beginning June 2.
Murray, KYPaducah Sun

Multiple ticket options available for Racer football in 2021

MURRAY — After an outstanding 2020 campaign, the Murray State football team is readying for the 2021 season by offering a variety of ticket options for year two of the Dean Hood era. With every season ticket package purchased, no matter the level, fans are getting more than just admission to this season’s five home games, they are ensuring the future of Racer football, as a portion of each package purchased goes directly to the team.
NASCARbizjournals

Tickets for select Concours d’ Elegance seminars remain available

A tangential benefit of the Centers for Disease Control amending its guidance on crowds and mask wearing is this weekend’s Concours d’ Elegance has additional tickets for its seminars on Friday and Saturday. Previously, the seminars that were slated to take place inside the Talbot Ballroom at the Ritz-Carlton Amelia...
Oklahoma Statevisitokc.com

Oklahoma Brewer’s Fest Tickets Available for Purchase May 21

Inaugural Oklahoma Brewers Festival Provides a Safe Festival Experience. The Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma (CBAO) is hosting the inaugural Oklahoma Brewer’s Fest in downtown Oklahoma City at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on June 26. Tickets to the event will go on sale Friday, May 21. More than 40 Oklahoma...
Elberta, ALmulletwrapper.net

Jeep drawdown tickets available for Autism FUNraiser

Jeep drawdown tickets available for Autism FUNraiser. The draw down board is up and tickets offering the opportunity to win two 2021 Jeep Wranglers are available for the 15th Annual Autism FUNraiser at Pirates Cove in Josephine. Festivities are scheduled from July 23-25, and separate drawdowns for the jeeps start...
WWEprowrestlingnewshub.com

How Many AEW Double Or Nothing Tickets Are Still Available

All Elite Wrestling’s next major PPV Event known as Double Or Nothing is set to take place on Sunday, May 30th from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Tickets for Double Or Nothing went on sale this past Monday for a venue that can accommodate about 5,100 fans in attendance. Dave...
Theater & Dancethegarlandmessenger.com

Garland Summer Musicals Tickets Now Available

Get your tickets now for Garland Summer Musicals’ presentations of “Grease” and “9 to 5: The Musical.”. Performances of “Grease” will take place Fridays through Sundays, June 11-13 and 18-20, and “9 to 5: The Musical” will run Fridays through Sundays, July 16-18 and 23-25. Both productions will be held at the Granville Arts Center, 300 N. Fifth St. Get full details atGarlandArts.com.
Motorsportsracer.com

INSIGHT: The aero changes available for the Indy 500

Astute IndyCar fans will notice a number of aerodynamic changes have been made available to teams for this year’s Indy 500. In the name of providing more tuning options and a modest uptick in downforce, new Gurney flaps (shown above) can be deployed on the front and rear wings. At the forward section of the floor, small barge boards and wing treatments have been added to the holes, and in the diffuser, strakes are optional.
MLBchatsports.com

Tickets For BIG EAST Baseball Championship Presented by JEEP Available Monday

NEW YORK – The BIG EAST Baseball Championship Presented by JEEP will return to Prasco Park in Mason, Ohio, for the third time as the top four teams in the league standings will compete next week for a chance at the BIG EAST baseball title. The tournament will have a limited amount of public tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis. Public tickets will be made available on Monday, May 24 at 5:30 p.m. ET.
Tulsa, OKNews On 6

Tickets Still Available For 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa is hosting the 2021 KitchenAid PGA Senior Championship this week. It's one of the largest events planned in Tulsa since the pandemic started. Tickets are online only through srpga.com. $25 and $40 for each day. Parking is very limited and the best option for...
SportsScranton Times

HS TRACK AND FIELD: Tickets available for general public for PIAA Championship meets

Additional tickets for the general public are available for the 96th Track and Field Championship meet, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association and Shippensburg University announced Tuesday. General admission tickets must be purchased electronically at www.piaa.org/tickets. All tickets are $8 plus processing fees and are only available through the site. There...
Indianapolis, INArkansas Online

Indy 500 returning to normal

INDIANAPOLIS -- The milk is on ice, celebrities are in the house and Indianapolis Motor Speedway is buzzing again, both with the roar of engines and the largest crowd at a sporting event since the start of the pandemic. The Indianapolis 500 will welcome a sold-out crowd of 135,000 spectators...
Indianapolis, INsemoball.com

This Is Indy: Ventimiglia named Indy 500 honorary starter

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- "This Is Us" actor Milo Ventimiglia will serve as the honorary starter for Sunday's Indianapolis 500. Ventimiglia will wave the green flag and start the 105th running of the race. Ventimiglia plays family patriarch Jack Pearson on the show and is a three-time Emmy nominee for best actor.
Motorsportsnewsverses.com

Indy 500 offered out as 135,000 followers purchase tickets

The followers are coming again dwelling once more to Indiana. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has introduced that every one 135,000 tickets out there for this weekend’s Indy 500 have been offered out. The determine is roughly 40 p.c of the ability’s capability, which was diminished this yr to accommodate social...
Rome, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Tickets available for Dover Quartet at Desoto June 6

Live music is back at the DeSoto with a special concert by Grammy-nominated Dover Quartet on Sunday, June 6 at 3 p.m. The concert is a benefit for the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation. A limited number of tickets are still available. Rome’s connection to one of the members of the...