Indy 500 Tickets Widely Available

There are still plenty of tickets available for the Indy 500. The 500’s website shows tickets available in many spots along the track. The B and E stands inside Turn One, and the Paddock’s stands across from the Pagoda are the only sections of the track that are sold-out. Capacity at the track is capped at 135-thousand fans this year. Every fan must have a ticket for a seat, and there will be no general admission tickets sold. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway can hold up to 250-thousand people in the grandstand, and as many as 400-thousand people throughout the entire facility.