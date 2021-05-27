Cancel
Metairie, LA

Metairie St. Patrick's parade won't roll July 4 or Labor Day. You'll have to wait until until 2022

By FAIMON A. ROBERTS III
NOLA.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Metairie St. Patrick's Day Parade, stalled since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic, won't roll again until 2022, an organizer said Wednesday. The organization had discussed a possible July 4 or Labor Day roll, but on Tuesday the committee that operates the parade voted unanimously to abandon those plans, Dan Civello said. Instead, the parade will next take to Metairie Road on March 13, 2022.

www.nola.com
Local
Louisiana Society
Metairie, LA
Society
City
Harahan, LA
City
Metairie, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Metairie, LA
Government
Person
Billy Nungesser
Metairie, LANOLA.com

Hopes dimming for Irish parade in Metairie July 4; here's why

Metairie's red, white and blue likely won't be mixed with green and gold this year. Organizers of the Metairie St. Patrick's Day Parade, who had been stopped before they even got started for the last two St. Patrick's days, were hoping to roll down Metairie Road on July 4. Eager to get the green light from the parish, they've been warning that they need time plan it out.
Kenner, LANOLA.com

Louis Congemi, former Kenner mayor and 30-year politician, dies at 71

Louis Congemi, a cobbler, schoolteacher and 30-year elected official in Kenner and Jefferson Parish, has died, Kenner City Hall said Saturday morning. He was 71. Mayor Ben Zahn ordered flags at all Kenner municipal buildings to fly at half-staff. "Louis was a dedicated public servant who helped to move the...
Kenner, LAfox8live.com

Former Kenner Mayor Louis Congemi passes away

KENNER (WVUE) -Former Kenner Mayor Louis Congemi passed away, the City of Kenner announced Saturday morning. The announcement was posted to the city’s government Facebook Page. “Kenner has lost a good friend with the passing of Louis Congemi, former Mayor and District 4 councilman who also served as a District...