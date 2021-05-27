Metairie St. Patrick's parade won't roll July 4 or Labor Day. You'll have to wait until until 2022
The Metairie St. Patrick's Day Parade, stalled since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic, won't roll again until 2022, an organizer said Wednesday. The organization had discussed a possible July 4 or Labor Day roll, but on Tuesday the committee that operates the parade voted unanimously to abandon those plans, Dan Civello said. Instead, the parade will next take to Metairie Road on March 13, 2022.www.nola.com