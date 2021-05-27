Southern Indiana Could See Damaging Winds Today
The worst of today’s severe weather will be miles away, but parts of southern Indiana could see damaging winds at some point. The National Weather Service says the same storms that are expected to batter St. Louis could mean severe weather for the southern tip of Indiana. Forecasters say there’s a chance for rain and storms, but the biggest threat is damaging straight-line winds. Folks from Evansville to the Illinois state line are most at risk.www.owensbororadio.com