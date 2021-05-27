Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Southern Indiana Could See Damaging Winds Today

By Mel Ford
owensbororadio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe worst of today’s severe weather will be miles away, but parts of southern Indiana could see damaging winds at some point. The National Weather Service says the same storms that are expected to batter St. Louis could mean severe weather for the southern tip of Indiana. Forecasters say there’s a chance for rain and storms, but the biggest threat is damaging straight-line winds. Folks from Evansville to the Illinois state line are most at risk.

www.owensbororadio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Evansville, IN
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Indiana#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#Weather Forecasters#Damaging Winds#Straight Line Winds#Rain#St Louis#Today#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Indiana Statewvpe.org

Brood X Has Arrived In Indiana. What Now?

Brood X cicadas began emerging over the weekend in southern Indiana, marking the beginning of a month-long natural event that only comes around once every 17 years. Researchers predict Bloomington will be one of the places hardest-hit by the periodical cicadas, with millions expected to emerge over the next couple of days to begin molting and mating.