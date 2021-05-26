Campbell Law students selected for MIP 1L Summer Associate Program

RALEIGH — Three rising 2L Campbell Law School students — Genesis Torres, Tia Overway and Asia Lindsay Lowe — have been selected to participate in the North Carolina Bar Association (NCBA) Minorities in the Profession (MIP) 1L Summer Associate Program. MIP is dedicated to promoting the increased presence of minorities in the legal profession by providing a vehicle through which top law firms and corporate legal departments can connect and interview 1L minority law students across the state. Selected rising 2L students participate in summer associate programs designed to provide students with hands-on experience in a variety of practice areas.