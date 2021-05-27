Cancel
Indiana State

Indiana A-G: IU Vaccine Mandate Violates State Law

By Mel Ford
owensbororadio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIU’s requirement that students and faculty members must be vaccinated to return to campus in the fall is very likely headed for a court battle. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita yesterday said the school’s vaccine mandate is against the law because it requires proof of vaccination. Rokita issued an opinion at the request of several Republican lawmakers. The university, however, continues to say Indiana’s ban on vaccine mandates does not apply to them. Rokita says IU’s policy is out of line because it requires all students and faculty members to show their vaccine card in order to attend classes or work at the school.

www.owensbororadio.com
Local
Indiana Vaccines
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
