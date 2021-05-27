Indiana A-G: IU Vaccine Mandate Violates State Law

IU’s requirement that students and faculty members must be vaccinated to return to campus in the fall is very likely headed for a court battle. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita yesterday said the school’s vaccine mandate is against the law because it requires proof of vaccination. Rokita issued an opinion at the request of several Republican lawmakers. The university, however, continues to say Indiana’s ban on vaccine mandates does not apply to them. Rokita says IU’s policy is out of line because it requires all students and faculty members to show their vaccine card in order to attend classes or work at the school.