The dramatic surge of infections with the Indian Covid variant proves that the £37bn test-and-trace system “doesn’t work”, an Oxford biologist says.The system – hailed as “world-beating” by health secretary Matt Hancock and others – should have been able to curb the spread when cases were originally low, Professor James Naismith said.“That was certainly the theory and the promise of the track and trace system,” said the professor of structural biology at the University of Oxford.“With numbers as low as they were and a reasonable amount of lockdown, if track and trace was ever going to work and make...