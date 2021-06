CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Covington girls tennis team advanced to its first IHSAA regional since 1994 on Tuesday with a 3-2win over Crawfordsville. Nai'a Pettit broke the tie for the Trojans as she overcame a first set loss to beat Hannah McLean1-6, 6-5,6-4 to clinch the win. Grace Wright also won in singles with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Lauren Hale to go to23-2 for the season.