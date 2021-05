Jesse James Shedden returns for the MotoAmerica Mini Cup by Motul for 2021. Jesse James Shedden will be returning to compete in the MotoAmerica Mini Cup by Motul for the 2021 season. He has secured his spot in all four rounds with the season kicking off at Road America in Wisconsin on June 11 & 12th. The following rounds will be held in Washington, Pittsburgh, and Alabama. Like the 2020 season, Jesse James will be participating in two classes aboard his Ohvale GP-0 160cc and GP-0 190cc. The 2020 season was Shedden’s first year in road racing and he was able to secure a second place overall on the 190cc and a third place overall on the 160cc.