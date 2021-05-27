newsbreak-logo
Fairhope, AL

Make your own beignets at home? ‘Panini Pete’ makes it look easy

By Lawrence Specker
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
Mobile-area restaurateur “Panini Pete” Blohme is going nationwide with his recipe for beignets, with his mix now available for purchase online. For many, the deep-fried, sugar-dusted puffs are synonymous with New Orleans, but Blohme has been serving them for years at Panini Pete’s in Fairhope. He’s gone on to offer them at his three other venues: Squid Ink in downtown Mobile, Ed’s Seafood Shed on the Causeway and Sunset Pointe at Fairhope’s Fly Creek Marina.

