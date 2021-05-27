Group find new ways to get produce to food-insecure neighborhoods

OAKLAND, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Foods , a leading provider of healthy community and school meals nationwide, alongside DBL Partners , a venture capital firm committed to enabling social, environmental and economic improvement, today released the key findings of a national poll with 636 respondents about food insecurity in America done by The Generation Lab. The survey focuses on studying America's 18- to 24-year-olds and explores awareness and accessibility of food assistance programs, as well as behaviors surrounding food costs. The research reveals that one in five respondents are currently worried about food security for themselves or their families, and when asked to anticipate their situation post-pandemic, their worry heightens to one in three.