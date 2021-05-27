Police Department Participating In Seat Belt Enforcement

On Sunday, May 23rd, at approximately 12:24 am, Morrison Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Kenneth B. Herron, age 48 of Clinton IA, at US RT 30 and Carroll Road (IL RT 78 North), for equipment and moving violations. As a result of the stop, Morrison Police arrested and charged Herron with Improper Lane Usage, Driving While License Revoked and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. Herron was transported to the Whiteside County Jail, was processed and then released on a Notice to Appear.