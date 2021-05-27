Cancel
Law Enforcement

Police Department Participating In Seat Belt Enforcement

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice departments throughout southeastern Pennsylvania, including the Township Police Department, are conducting seat belt enforcement activities through June 6. Part of a "Click It or Ticket" mobilization effort, the activities aim to increase increase seat-belt use, and raise awareness of the state’s primary law stating all vehicle occupants under 18 years old must wear a seat belt. Drivers and front-seat passengers over 18 years old who are cited for another traffic violation will receive a second ticket if they’re unbuckled.

Clanton, ALClanton Advertiser

Clanton Police Department

The following is an activity report of the Clanton Police Department for May 15-24: Disorderly conduct; Criminal trespass: 2030 Lay Dam Road. Runaway; Unauthorized use of a vehicle: 1425 County Road 18. Harassment: 106 1st Ave. Possession of drug paraphernalia: 5294 County Road 41. May 16. Possession of drug paraphernalia;...
Law Enforcementsanfordspringvalenews.com

Update on Police Department Activities

At the City Council’s Public Safety Subcommittee meeting on June 8, Deputy Police Chief Craig Andersen presented an update on some of the Sanford Police Department’s recent activities. He started off with an update on the May 5 fire on Spruce St. Police officers responded at 3:30 a.m. and assisted...
West Plains, MOwestplainsdailyquill.net

WEST PLAINS POLICE DEPARTMENT

At 4:05 p.m. May 7 Officer Brent McKemie responded to Quarry Road to investigate property damage to a vehicle that had been mistakenly towed, and possibly damaged as a result. The …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Owego, NYowegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Village of Owego Police Department arrested Anthony Collins, age 34 of Owego, N.Y., for an outstanding arrest warrant for Petit Larceny out of the Village of Owego Court on May 22. According to police, Collins resisted the officer’s commands and was also found to be in possession of crystal...
Law Enforcementillinoisnewsnow.com

Morrison Police Department

On Sunday, May 23rd, at approximately 12:24 am, Morrison Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Kenneth B. Herron, age 48 of Clinton IA, at US RT 30 and Carroll Road (IL RT 78 North), for equipment and moving violations. As a result of the stop, Morrison Police arrested and charged Herron with Improper Lane Usage, Driving While License Revoked and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. Herron was transported to the Whiteside County Jail, was processed and then released on a Notice to Appear.
Decatur, ALWHNT-TV

Decatur Police Department pushes for Yellow Dot Program participation

DECATUR, Ala. — As a way to keep drivers safe while they’re traveling, the Decatur Police Department is encouraging Alabamians to take part in the Yellow Dot program. The free program is designed to provide first responders with important information in the event a driver is unable to communicate after a crash.
Illinois Statewgel.com

Seat Belt Enforcement Through Memorial Day

The Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and law enforcement agencies across the state are joining the national “Border to Border” campaign by increasing seat belt patrols and enforcement zones through Memorial Day. “Illinois has seen an increase in traffic fatalities this year and we need to continue diligently...
Little Falls, MNhometownsource.com

Little Falls Police Department

May 12 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft. May 13 — A resident on First Avenue Northeast reported a stolen bicycle. May 14 — A resident on Broadway Avenue East reported an identity theft. May 14 — A resident on Sixth Street Southeast reported a possible...
Mountain View, MOwestplainsdailyquill.net

MOUNTAIN VIEW POLICE DEPARTMENT

Devyn Ashlee Reed was ticketed at 5:15 p.m. May 18 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Chief Jamie Perkins. Virginia Holloway was ticketed at 2:31 May 20 on a seat belt violation. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Cedar Rapids Police Officers Participating in Pre-Father's Day Week Traffic Enforcement Project, June 9-12

Father’s Day should be a time to celebrate, but it can also be one of the deadliest on the roads. The Cedar Rapids Police Department is joining Iowa’s statewide Traffic Fatality Reduction Task Force in an effort to reduce deaths on Iowa roadways. As part of that effort, the Cedar Rapids Police Department will be conducting a special enforcement initiative geared toward reduction of impaired drivers leading into Father’s Day week.
Claremont, CAclaremont-courier.com

Police out in force for traffic enforcement

The Claremont Police Department is actively conducting enforcement around the City of Claremont for speeding, illegal racing, reckless driving, and illegal vehicle modification, funded in part by a grant obtained from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS). The next two weeks, officers will be focusing their attention on traffic...
Cañon City, COfremontcountycrusader.com

Cañon City Police Department

209 Police/Community Service Officer total calls for service. 21-01459 100 blk. of Latigo Ln., theft of motor vehicle parts, no arrests were made due to the lack of suspect information. 21-01465 900 blk. of Whipple Ave., Shane Woolsey, 50, of Cañon City, was arrested for second degree assault, third degree...
Gridley, CAkrcrtv.com

Gridley Police Department investigating report of law enforcement impersonator

GRIDLEY, Calif. — Authorities have issued a warning following a report of a law enforcement impersonator trying to pull people over in Gridley. "The Gridley Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious activity report where individual(s) were driving in and about the incorporated and unincorporated areas of the City of Gridley, using either solid red lights or red flashing lights to get individuals to pull over," the department wrote in a press release on Friday.
Burlington, IAKBUR

Burlington Police Department to conduct special enforcement over the weekend

Burlington, Ia- The Burlington Police Department is joining Iowa’s statewide Traffic Fatality Reduction Task Force in an effort to reduce traffic deaths in Iowa. As part of that effort, the Burlington Police Department will be conducting a special enforcement initiative geared toward the reduction of impaired drivers leading into Father’s Day week.