Police Department Participating In Seat Belt Enforcement
Police departments throughout southeastern Pennsylvania, including the Township Police Department, are conducting seat belt enforcement activities through June 6. Part of a "Click It or Ticket" mobilization effort, the activities aim to increase increase seat-belt use, and raise awareness of the state’s primary law stating all vehicle occupants under 18 years old must wear a seat belt. Drivers and front-seat passengers over 18 years old who are cited for another traffic violation will receive a second ticket if they’re unbuckled.www.whitemarshtwp.org