Diversified Expands Outside M-U Again, Buys Blackbeard in Barnett
Diversified Gas & Oil recently changed its name to Diversified Energy. Along with the name change came a strategy change. Until last month Diversified had concentrated on building the company by buying older (mature) oil and gas wells in the Appalachian Basin. In April the company announced it is branching out beyond Appalachia for the first time with a purchase of ~780 net operated wells and leases in the Cotton Valley/Haynesville region of Lousiana for $135 million (see Diversified Expands Beyond Appalachia First Time, Buys La. Assets). Barely a month later and they’ve done it again, this time buying assets in the Barnett Shale.marcellusdrilling.com