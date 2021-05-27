newsbreak-logo
Obituaries for Thursday May 27th

KBUR
 4 days ago

Teresa L. Rude, 79, of Palmetto, Florida and formerly New London, Iowa died Tuesday, May 25, 2021. According to her wishes, her body has been cremated and a visitation will be held from 11:00 – 2:00 on Tuesday, June 1 at Elliott Chapel, New London. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Burge Cemetery, rural New London. A memorial has been established for the American Heart Association.

Update: One teen dead, three injured in Dunkerton, Iowa crash

DUNKERTON, Iowa – Authorities have identified the person who died in a rollover crash on Sunday night as a Dunkerton teen. McKenzie Farmer, 15, died at the scene of the accident on Mount Vernon Road near Nesbit Road, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. Farmer was one of...
Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Despite rain, Mississippi River flooding unlikely

The National Weather Service is predicting rain every day this week for southeast Iowa, but that doesn't mean flooding. A dry early spring throughout the area combined with lower-than-average river levels means flooding remains unlikely despite a wet week. “Through Wednesday we are looking at an inch to an inch-and-a-half...
The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa — An evacuation order remained in place Monday for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters worked to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created a...
School bus carrying 10 students overturns in rural Iowa

WINTERSET — No one was seriously injured early Monday when a school bus carrying 10 students overturned into a ditch in rural south-central Iowa, authorities said. The accident happened on a rural road near the Hanson Prairie Preserve north of Winterset, officials said. Television station KCCI showed video on its website of the Winterset School District bus lying on its side off a dirt road…
Governor Reynolds declares Monday DIPG Awareness Day in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — For a fifth straight year, Iowa is joining more than 30 other states in declaring May 17 as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Awareness Day. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Monday to acknowledge the day in Iowa while meeting with the families...
Review: Texas Tenors are total tenners at Burlington Memorial Auditorium

The Texas Tenors completed a Southeast Iowa grand slam Saturday night with their fourth appearance at Burlington's Memorial Auditorium. It was the last show for this COVID-19-riddled Civic Music season. For 10-year-old Drake Ratzloff of Bloomfield, it was his first-ever Civic Music concert. "I hope I hear some old country,"...
One dead in golf cart crash at Dike course

DIKE – A Marshalltown man was killed in an accident on a golf course Friday. Jon Espenscheid, 56, was crossing County Club Lane in a Yamaha Golf Cart to enter the Fox Ridge Course around 12:49 p.m. when the cart and a Dodge Durango that was headed south on County Club collided, according to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.
ITC Midwest will start aerial power line inspections next week

CEDAR RAPIDS — ITC Midwest is advising local residents not to be alarmed if they see low-flying helicopters near transmission lines starting on May 24. The electric utility company based in Cedar Rapids said in a media release it will conduct aerial patrols of high-voltage electric transmission structures and lines in the area, including Burlington, Fort Madison, and Keokuk.
Mollie Tibbetts murder: Trial begins for Mexican national charged in killing of Iowa college student

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the trial for an undocumented immigrant charged with murdering 20-year-old Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018. Fairness issues are expected to be a concern in the trial for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, a Mexican national who had been working as a farmhand in the rural Poweshiek County area for several years when he allegedly stabbed Tibbetts to death while she was out jogging in July, 2018 and hid her body.
Prosecutor says trial in Iowa student's death won't be easy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A prosecutor warned prospective jurors Monday that the trial of a Mexican national charged in the 2018 fatal stabbing of a University of Iowa student will include graphic evidence that will be emotionally difficult to see and hear. Prosecutor Scott Brown said the first-degree murder trial...
Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty

After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college baseball player finally got his first chance at the plate. Train derailment causes northwest Iowa town evacuation. A fiery train derailment in northwest Iowa prompted people to evacuate. Iowa kindergarteners spread joy by waving to patients receiving treatment. Updated: 6 hours...
Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town

A fiery train derailment in northwest Iowa has sent thick black smoke billowing into the air, prompting authorities to evacuate part of a small, nearby town. The derailment happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on the southwest edge of Sibley, which is a town of about 3,000 people roughly 200 miles northwest of Des Moines.
Stronghurst Graphic: June 18, 1925

LOCAL AND AREA NEWS: The picnic given by the members of the Chief Shaubena Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution of Roseville on the lawn of the J. C. Brook home near here last Saturday was a very delightful affair. In addition to the members of the chapter and their families, there were present a number of invited guests, making the total of those participating in the affair around 125. Dr. and Mrs. H. L. Marshall are the parents of a young son born last Friday, June 12th. Donald McKinley and wife and Lucile Parish drove to Chicago to spend a week or 10 days camping and taking in the sights of the city. Mrs. Ella Coppage of Emerson, Iowa and her son, Elbridge Coppage and family of Stanton, Iowa and Miss Maude Reese of Iowa City, Iowa drove to Stronghurst to visit relatives. Rev. C. E. Riddington, who has been pastor of the Raritan Baptist Church for the past two and a half years, has tendered his resignation and accepted a call to the First Baptist Church in Vinton, Iowa. Miss Sarah McElhinney arrived home from Waterloo, Iowa where she has been teaching this last year.
Thursday's prep roundup: Two Grayhounds advance to state track meet

Two Burlington High School athletes earned automatic berths in the state high school track and field championships via second-place finishes at the Class 4A state qualifier hosted by Davenport Central Thursday night. The Grayhounds' Carlo Martinez-Hale cleared six feet, four inches for a second-place finish in the boys high jump,...
LWML Spring Rally May 22

The Mount Pleasant Zone of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML) will hold their annual Spring Rally on Saturday, May 22, at Crapo Park Horseshoe Shelter in Burlington, Iowa. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...