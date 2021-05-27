Google Launches Fuchsia OS, Its Third Operating System, on a Device
After years of predicting its arrival, Google has finally unleashed its third operating system, Fuchsia OS, on the world. Unlike Android and Chrome OS, which appear on a variety of computing devices, Fuchsia is making its first appearance on just one piece of hardware, the Nest Hub. According to 9to5Google, which always does good work in this area, users of the Nest Hub won’t notice any change in how they interact with the device, which previously ran a Linux-based OS.insights.dice.com