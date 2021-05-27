Google Launches Fuchsia OS, Its Third Operating System, on a Device

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. For years, Google has been working on a new and experimental operating system called Fuchsia that we first started talking about some time in 2017. At one point, it seemed like this could be the future of all things Google, but in recent years has seen its focus turn to smart home devices and Chromebooks. In fact, the last time we talked about it, the goal from Googlers was apparently to see it run on smart home devices in about 3 years. Well, we’re 3 years out from that moment and that has happened.