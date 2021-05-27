Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Google Launches Fuchsia OS, Its Third Operating System, on a Device

By Nick Kolakowski
Dice Insights
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of predicting its arrival, Google has finally unleashed its third operating system, Fuchsia OS, on the world. Unlike Android and Chrome OS, which appear on a variety of computing devices, Fuchsia is making its first appearance on just one piece of hardware, the Nest Hub. According to 9to5Google, which always does good work in this area, users of the Nest Hub won’t notice any change in how they interact with the device, which previously ran a Linux-based OS.

insights.dice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google I O#Android Smartphones#Google Os#Chrome Os#Google Chrome#Mobile Devices#Verge#Github#Zircon#Fuchsia Os#Nest Hub#Launches#Hardware#Computing Devices#Backing Android#Malware#9to5google#Manufacturers#Fragmentation#Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Computers
News Break
Google
News Break
Android Devices
Related
NFLPocket-lint.com

Google will launch its Digital Car Key in fall 2021

(Pocket-lint) - Google has confirmed that it will be offering Digital Car Key services and that they will be available from fall/autumn 2021. Announced at Google I/O 2021, the Digital Car Key will offer a similar experience to Apple CarKey that was announced at WWDC 2020 and was available since iOS 13.
ComputersTechCrunch

Google launches the next generation of its custom AI chips

Google, of course, uses the custom chips to power many of its own machine learning services, but it will also make this latest generation available to developers as part of its Google Cloud platform. “This is the fastest system we’ve ever deployed at Google and a historic milestone for us,”...
TechnologyANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Google Fuchsia OS rolling out officially for Nest Hub owners

Fuchsia OS has been around for some time but we haven’t heard anything about it since last year. We noted that Fuchsia OS was experimental and that it could go public soon. We learned about the Fuchsia OS could also run Android apps, thanks to Android Runtime. At one point, Fuchsia OS was being tested on Huawei’s Honor Play. Some people said it’s an Android replacement but it’s really not. When it was first introduced in 2016, we thought it would be for IoT devices.
TechnologyAndroid Headlines

Tizen Is Dead As Google Announces Wear OS Unified Platform

In what is probably the biggest shakeup for Wear OS since Google officially announced Wear OS, today at Google I/O 2021 the company announced that it will be transitioning Wear OS into a unified platform. Google will be merging Wear OS with Samsung’s Tizen smartwatch operating system to create a...
Businessmakeuseof.com

Google Launches Its News Showcase in India With 30 Publishers

Google is bringing its News Showcase licensing program to India to enable over 30 participating Indian publishers to monetize their content. Content from participating publishers will be featured in dedicated sections on Google News and Discover. The News Showcase section will initially surface Hindi and English content until support for other local languages gets implemented.
NFLmobilesyrup.com

Google looks to make its many devices work better together

At Google I/O 2021, the company showed off several cool functions that allow its products to work better together. There’s a new way to share photos quickly between Android smartphones and Chromebooks. Google is going to add recently taken photos from your phone to the new Phone Hub feature on Chrome OS. The Phone Hub was added to Chrome OS in March of 2021 and you can read more about it here, but the ghist of it is that it gives you some more control over your phone even when it’s not in the room.
Cell PhonesEngadget

Google is finally bringing YouTube Music to Wear OS

Big changes are coming to the Wear OS platform. Google announced that it developed the next version of Wear OS with Samsung at its I/O developer conference, where it also revealed that it's (finally!) launching a YouTube Music app for the operating system. The tech giant started shutting down the Play Music app back in September in favor of YouTube Music, but Wear OS users lost access to it on their devices weeks earlier than that.
Businesstechadvisor.com

Samsung and Google team up to fix Wear OS

Samsung has inserted itself as one of the most prominent players in the smartwatch space (alongside Apple), and its expertise and history in wearables' evolution means it's uniquely positioned to inform what will make for a useful, enjoyable smartwatch experience. This partnership doesn't just see the two companies working together...
Businessreportsgo.com

Google, Samsung team up to build a unified smartwatch operating system

Google, in its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2021, announced that its Wear OS will be merging with Samsung’s Tizen OS, in a bid to end Apple’s monopoly in the smartwatch market. Google and Samsung are co-jointly developing a single unified platform, combining individual strengths Wear and Tizen OS into...
Electronicsdroid-life.com

Your Google Nest Hub is Getting a New Operating System

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. For years, Google has been working on a new and experimental operating system called Fuchsia that we first started talking about some time in 2017. At one point, it seemed like this could be the future of all things Google, but in recent years has seen its focus turn to smart home devices and Chromebooks. In fact, the last time we talked about it, the goal from Googlers was apparently to see it run on smart home devices in about 3 years. Well, we’re 3 years out from that moment and that has happened.
Marketstechnologymagazine.org

GOWIN launches USB 2.0 PHY & Device Controller IP for its FPGA products

Prominent programmable logic firm, GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., has reportedly released a USB 2.0 Interfacing Solution. The company initiated this move in a bid to allow the GOWIN FPGA designers to effortlessly integrate their USB 2.0 connectivity minus the help of any additional silicon devices. Apparently, this solution from GOWIN extends...
Technologygsmarena.com

Google and Samsung join forces to make Wear OS great again

If you hate samsung OS so much than why do you use their products? if you miss EMUI then just ... Just admit it, Samsung is the Android brand which have the OS closet to Apple... Bixby and even worse bloody Samsung pass etc. Rating0 |. ?. Anonymous. mkc. uk7866,...
TechnologyWrcbtv.com

WHAT THE TECH? A look at Google's new features for Chrome, Android operating systems

Google this week introduced new features for its Chrome and Android operating systems that will change or improve many of the tech gadgets you use every day. At its annual I/O developer’s conference, Google CEO Sundar Pichai introduced several Google employees and developers who discussed changes with Google Photos, Pixel phones, Google Maps, Google Lens, and privacy. Even with all of those products, it was a new virtual video call that stole the show.
BusinessPosted by
SlashGear

Google and Samsung are combining Wear OS and Tizen in a big way

Google has confirmed some big rumors we’ve been hearing about the future of Samsung’s smartwatches today, revealing that it has teamed up with the South Korean company to revolutionize Wear OS and the next round of Android smartwatches. According to Google, the two companies are ‘bringing the best of Wear and Tizen into a single, unified platform.’
Cell Phonesamicohoops.net

This is what Google OS looks like in the car

During Google I / O 2021, we learned that the upcoming Hummer electric vehicle will be the first GM vehicle to be incorporated Android carsWhich, unlike Android Auto, which requires a phone to connect to a car, this car operating system He lives in the car and is powered by his devices.
Technologyreviewgeek.com

Google’s Built-from-Scratch Fuchsia OS Arrives on the Nest Hub

After years of behind-the-scenes development, Google’s Fuchsia OS is making its public debut on the first-generation Nest Hub. The new operating system, which Google built from scratch, replaces the Linux-based Chrome OS currently found in Google smart displays. You probably won’t notice the change when it happens, but Fuchsia OS is a very big deal.
TechnologyPhandroid

Google partners up with Samsung to completely overhaul Wear OS

Admittedly, Wear OS has not received the love it deserves in recent years, as Google seemed okay to just let its wearable software stagnate for a couple of years. But that’s all changing as Google announced it’s dropping the “OS”, and the smartwatch OS is being renamed to simply ‘Wear’. This comes along with the new partnership between Google and Samsung to develop a new wearable platform that is designed to bring more developers on board, while also providing more customization options to the users.