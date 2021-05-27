Arlington Entries, Saturday May 29th, 2021
PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1One Putt Richie (L), 118J. Loveberry4-6-2Larry Rivelli7/5. 2Mommas Boy Otis (L), 118J. Tavares8-7-3Gary Delong5/1. 3Kingsburry Attack (L), 118C. Roman9-8-xVance Childers30/1. 4Dream Attack (L), 118P. Morales7-x-xVance Childers20/1. 5Better Think Twice (M), 124J. Lopezx-x-xChris Block2/1. 6Nurse Sadie (L), 119I. Wiseman7-4-4Robert Pompell6/1. 7Good Yegg (L), 124O. Hernandez8-4-9Leonard Slager8/1.www.ftimes.com