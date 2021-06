Warning: contains The Handmaid’s Tale spoilers. It’s going to take June Osborne some time to get Gilead out of her system. Season four of The Handmaid’s Tale may have finally brought her to Canada, but the years of abuse and violence she’s suffered, not to mention her forcible separation from her daughters Hannah and Nichole, have taken a deep toll. The season four finale showed June let down by international law and forced to seek vigilante justice for the pain caused to her by Commander Fred Waterford. Unable to move on knowing that Fred would go unpunished, June arranged a Salvaging of her own, setting upon her former Commander with a battalion of other ex-Gilead women in the woods. Fred was beaten and hanged, and June was left smeared with his blood. The question is: what happens now?