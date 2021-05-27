newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The tides of time wash up in the chilling trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s Old

By Matt Rodgers
flickeringmyth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversal Pictures have released the full trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s terrifying time-lapse trip to the beach, Old. Inspired by the French graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters, the mystery-box thriller sees Gael García Bernal and Vicky Krieps take their family to an idyllic coastline, only to be confronted with a unique twist on the fear of ageing. Check out the trailer below along with the official poster…

www.flickeringmyth.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rufus Sewell
Person
Thomasin Mckenzie
Person
Kathleen Chalfant
Person
Vicky Krieps
Person
Ken Leung
Person
Shyamalan
Person
Jojo
Person
M. Night Shyamalan
Person
Alex Wolff
Person
Aaron Pierre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tides#Star Wars Trailer#Official Trailer#Mozart In The Jungle#Universal Pictures#French#Sandcastle#Krypton#Lovecraft Country#Poster#The Force Awakens#Jupiter Ascending#Man#Cinemas#Secrets#Bernal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
Related
MoviesDeadline

Emilia Clarke Thriller ‘Above Suspicion’ Hits Theaters; Maya Hawke-Andrew Garfield Drama ‘Mainstream’ & David Oyelowo’s Directorial Debut ‘The Water Man’ Open – Specialty Preview

Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke toplines Lionsgate’s Above Suspicion, the Phillip Noyce-directed crime thriller that debuts in select theaters and on digital and on-demand platforms Friday. Jack Huston, Sophie Lowe, Austin Hébert, Karl Glusman, Chris Mulkey, Omar Miller, Kevin Dunn, Thora Birch and Johnny Knoxville also co-star in the film, which is based on a true story of one of the most notorious crimes in FBI history.
MoviesPosted by
SlashGear

Marvel’s Eternals trailer bends time and space

Marvel released a full trailer for the epic story that is based on the Eternals, a comic series and race of people in the Marvel Universe. This movie includes such hard-hitter actors as Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, and Gemma Chan. As the trailer shows, this movie is going to be magical and massive.
MoviesNo Film School

Edgar Wright's 'Last Night in Soho' Trailer Drops

We can't wait for Edgar Wright's new movie. I love Edgar Wright. He seems to have his finger on the pulse on what's fun and also what just kicks ass. His new movie, Last Night in Soho, is a personal affair. "There’s something I have in common with the lead...
MoviesEmpire

Last Night In Soho Trailer: Edgar Wright Reveals His Time-Twisting Psychological Horror

There have long been elements of horror in the films of Edgar Wright – especially his genre-riffing Cornetto Trilogy, from Shaun Of The Dead’s flesh-munching zombie apocalypse, to Hot Fuzz’s gory murders, and the sight of Nick Frost in a giant nappy for his ‘Don’t!’ trailer in Grindhouse. But he’s never gone for all-out chills before, until Last Night In Soho. His sixth fiction film (seventh film overall, after his upcoming rock-doc The Sparks Brothers) is a twisted tale in the nooks and crannies of London’s seedy Soho, telling the intertwined stories of Thomasin McKenzie’s contemporary fashionista Eloise, and her 1960s idol, singer Sandy, played by Anya Taylor-Joy. The long-awaited film (it was, like most upcoming movies, meant to arrive last year) has finally debuted its first trailer – take a look here.
Moviesflickdirect.com

Old Trailer

This summer, visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day.
Moviescinelinx.com

Last Night in Soho Trailer Promises a Time-Bending Thriller

The first trailer for Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho has finally arrived, offering a trippy look at the psychological thriller. At last, we get to feast our eyes on footage from a new Edgar Wright film. Since Shaun of the Dead, the director has been one of my favorites to watch and pretty much always delivers. While Last Night in Soho might not be my favorite genre (I’m a weenie), I’m SUPER excited to see this film:
Moviesnightmarishconjurings.com

[News] Check Out Latest Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s OLD

Universal Pictures has released a brand new trailer and poster for the chilling, mysterious new thriller from visionary filmmaker M Night Shyamalan, OLD. Make sure you check out the trailer below and let us know what you think. It’s only a matter of time…. This summer, visionary filmmaker M Night...
Moviesgamingideology.com

Chilling horror Caveat gets a trailer and pictures

Shudder has released a trailer and images for director Damien McCarthy’s upcoming horror movie Caveat featuring Ben Caplan as lonely wanderer Isaac, trapped in a terrifying game of cat and mouse when he takes a job to take care of his landlord’s niece in a remote house on a remote island; look here …
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

2021 Summer Movie Guide: 32 new movies to see in theaters (trailers, release dates)

Grab some popcorn (and a mask), it’s time to go to the movies. The summer movie season is officially here, with the usual mix of superheroes, reboots, sequels and family-friendly films — plus a large number of horror flicks that will remind you why it’s more fun to watch with a crowd. Most theaters have reopened after last year’s coronavirus shutdown, including Regal Cinemas and AMC Theatres locations across Upstate New York, the Movie Tavern in Camillus, the Hollywood Theatre in Mattydale, the Manlius Art Cinema, the Finger Lakes Drive-In, the Auburn Movieplex, and now the Midway Drive-In.
TV & Videos/Film

Superhero Bits: ‘Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam’ Coming in June, Oscar Isaac Teases ‘Moon Knight’ & More

Want to watch Teen Titans GO! watch Space Jam in an MST3K-style animated special? Care to see Stan Lee looking almost unrecognizable in a video form 1966? Is Thor getting back in shape for Thor: Love & Thunder? Want to see a bloodier version of The Suicide Squad green band trailer? Did you think news of Todd Phillips writing a Joker sequel was a recent update? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
Moviesairows.com

Sci-Fi Thriller 'Infinite' With Mark Wahlberg Gets First Trailer

Paramount Plus has just unleashed the first trailer of Infinite, a new Mark Wahlberg movie about a man who realizes he's been reincarnated multiple times. It's helmed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) with Chiwetel Ejiofor, Dylan O'Brien, Rupert Friend, Sophie Cookson, and Jason Mantzoukas rounding out the cast. A splashy...
MoviesKCCI.com

Movie Review: 'A Quiet Place Part II'

DES MOINES, Iowa — You might think there are getting to be too many superhero movies, these days. Yet, if you look back over film history, horror films a probably the most franchised genre. I have no actual numbers to back that claim up, but just think about it. Universal...
MoviesCulpeper Star Exponent

Movie theaters are back: Here are 14 must-sees on the big screen

The pandemic closed theaters for much of last year, pushing many of the bigger titles from 2020 to 2021 or even later. With theaters opening back up, the summer movie season is more than making up for everything that we missed out on last year. As there are finally about...
MoviesThe Verge

The first trailer for Last Night in Soho shows a neon-filled time-traveling ghost story

Being a young person in the city is hard enough without being haunted by a cabaret singer from the 1960s, but that’s exactly what Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit) appears to be dealing with in the first trailer for Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho. The film is set to premiere in theaters in October, but the trailer seems like a nice taste of Wright’s clever style through a horror lens.