The tides of time wash up in the chilling trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s Old
Universal Pictures have released the full trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s terrifying time-lapse trip to the beach, Old. Inspired by the French graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters, the mystery-box thriller sees Gael García Bernal and Vicky Krieps take their family to an idyllic coastline, only to be confronted with a unique twist on the fear of ageing. Check out the trailer below along with the official poster…www.flickeringmyth.com