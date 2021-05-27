The tides of time wash up in the chilling trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s Old

There have long been elements of horror in the films of Edgar Wright – especially his genre-riffing Cornetto Trilogy, from Shaun Of The Dead’s flesh-munching zombie apocalypse, to Hot Fuzz’s gory murders, and the sight of Nick Frost in a giant nappy for his ‘Don’t!’ trailer in Grindhouse. But he’s never gone for all-out chills before, until Last Night In Soho. His sixth fiction film (seventh film overall, after his upcoming rock-doc The Sparks Brothers) is a twisted tale in the nooks and crannies of London’s seedy Soho, telling the intertwined stories of Thomasin McKenzie’s contemporary fashionista Eloise, and her 1960s idol, singer Sandy, played by Anya Taylor-Joy. The long-awaited film (it was, like most upcoming movies, meant to arrive last year) has finally debuted its first trailer – take a look here.