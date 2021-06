Source: https://www.scottishconstructionnow.com/category/news. A disused quarry in Caithness has been earmarked as the site of a proposed new battery energy plant.Developer Highview Power has notified the Highland Council of its plan to submit an application for the project.The Albannach Power Island I is set to be located in a disused quarry adjacent to the working Spittal Mains Quarry near Wick.The site would use off-peak electricity to compress and cool air in a tank, so it becomes a freezing liquid.During times of peak demand, the liquid would be warmed back into a gas to drive a turbine to create more electricity.Construction work is expected to generate up to 300 jobs during the two year period it should take to build the battery plant. It should also create seven to 10 permanent jobs overseeing operations and maintenance.Albannach Power Island I plant is hoped to be able to displace between 150-300 thousand metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year, depending on the contracted services with the National Grid.