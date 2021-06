Nobody needs a permanent standing desk. While there are some health benefits to being upright for parts of your work day, being able to adjust your desk for when you really just need to take a break and focus on work is equally as important. That's one of the biggest reasons I tend to advocate for motorized adjustable desks, but all of that added tech tends to ramp up the price significantly. Fortunately for you, Amazon's Deal of the Day takes more than $100 off the price of a decently large desk.