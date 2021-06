Pennsylvania officials are warning residents to be on the lookout for ticks, as tick-borne disease affects thousands throughout the state. “As we head into the summer months, we are encouraging all Pennsylvanians to protect themselves when spending time outdoors,” Pennsylvania Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam said. “We have seen increases in tick bite-related emergency department visits in nearly all regions across the state and while this trend is expected this time of year, it’s an important reminder that tick-borne diseases continue to be prevalent in Pennsylvania. If you have been bitten by a tick and are showing symptoms of a tick-borne illness, it’s important that you contact your health care provider to get treatment as soon as possible.”