Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Arizona Cardinals’ JJ Watt To Honor Pat Tillman with Signature Shoe

By Josh Lanier
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xHvtu_0aDYFOUp00

JJ Watt and the Arizona Cardinals announced Thursday that they will release a Pat Tillman signature shoe. Tillman, the undersized but ferocious Cardinals defensive back, left the NFL, turning down millions of dollars, to join the U.S. Army.

JJ Watt said playing in the same organization as Tillman is an honor. The defensive end has a history of charity work and helping the communities where he plays.

ESPN said the shoes went on sale on May 27 but reported Watt started designing the JJ IV Valors even before he signed with the Cardinals in March. He worked with Tillman’s widow, Marie, to ensure the shoes would honor her late husband.

“Pat Tillman lived his life in service of a purpose bigger than himself. That is his true legacy. This shoe is a small way to pay tribute to a legendary man, by not only honoring him but also donating to the foundation established in his name and ensuring that his legacy lives on,” JJ Watt said in a statement.

Reebok said they will donate $10 to the Pat Tillman Foundation for each pair sold up to $10,000. Watt is donating all of his proceeds to the foundation.

“J.J. exemplifies our values of scholarship, service, humble leadership, and impact,” Pat Tillman Foundation CEO Dan Futrell told ESPN. “In J.J., we see someone who shares Pat’s passion for living, his tenacity on the football field and off through his deep investment in making a difference in his community and on a global scale. We’re grateful to partner with him and Reebok on this latest release.”

Pat Tillman Died While Fighting in Afghanistan

Pat Tillman became a hero for many when he turned down a nearly $4 million contract to join the military shortly after 9/11.

He was a standout as a soldier, just as he had been on the football field. Tillman joined Special Forces and spent several tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He died in 2004 from friendly fire during a firefight.

Jon Krakauer documented Tillman’s life and death in the book Where Men Win Glory. In his private journals, Tillman explained what drove him.

“Passion is what makes life interesting, what ignites our soul, fuels our love and carries our friendships, stimulates our intellect, and pushes our limits,” Tillman wrote in his diary. “A passion for life is contagious and uplifting. Passion cuts both ways … Those that make you feel on top of the world are equally able to turn it upside down … In my life, I want to create passion in my own life and with those, I care for. I want to feel, experience, and live every emotion. I will suffer through the bad for the heights of the good.”

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

96K+
Followers
10K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Krakauer
Person
Jj Watt
Person
Pat Tillman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes#American Football#Defensive End#Reebok#Signature Shoe#The Arizona Cardinals#The U S Army#Espn#Jjwatt#Jj Iv Valor#Darrenrovell#Special Forces#Afghanistan Pat Tillman#Husband#Glory#Passion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
News Break
Football
Country
Iraq
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLRevenge of the Birds

Arizona Cardinals officially sign four undrafted free agents in 2021 class

The Arizona Cardinals have plenty of names on the roster. They added four more on Thursday officially, as they signed their smallest undrafted free agent draft class of the last decade. On Thursday the team announced they had agreed to terms with four players as undrafted free agents:. N.C. State...
NFLRevenge of the Birds

Bruno Labelle could be the H-Back the Arizona Cardinals need in their offense

When the Arizona Cardinals announced their smallest rookie undrafted free agent class in decades, it was clear they had one position in mind for their meager four roster spots. The Cardinals signed two tight ends, both offering a little bit of a different look. We looked at Cary Angeline, let’s...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Arizona Cardinals re-draft of first three picks

The NFL Draft did not go as planned for the Arizona Cardinals. And that’s why there needs to be a re-draft of the team’s selections this year. Steve Keim chose to draft based on the best player available, but even then that strategy didn’t work. I’ve been saying since these draft picks were made (at least the first two picks) that they were the wrong decision. Why draft another player to a position that was very strong and dependable last year for your team?
NFLallaboutarizonanews.com

Arizona Cardinals 2021-2022 Regular Season Schedule Announced

The Arizona Cardinals will have four primetime televised games — one preseason game and three regular-season games — including a Christmas Day home-field advantage match-up against the Indianapolis Colts. It is the third time in the team’s history — and the first since 2010 — that the Cards will play...
NFLTulsa World

Projected as a starter, Zaven Collins preps for Arizona Cardinals rookie mini-camp

Ahead of rookie mini-camp with the Arizona Cardinals, Zaven Collins is already being projected as a starter. This week, the NFL Network reported Collins is expected to be the starting middle linebacker in his first season. He was drafted two weeks ago as the 16th overall pick after a stellar career at the University of Tulsa.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Arizona Cardinals could fare well during week-two matchup

Many fans of the Arizona Cardinals are expecting great things from the team this coming fall. A campaign consisting of double-digit victories could be on tap for an organization that hasn’t been in the playoffs since 2015. Wins in the NFL are hard to come by, however, and the Cards may have to wait until week two of the season to record their first triumph.
NFLRevenge of the Birds

Arizona Cardinals get intriguing defensive line prospect in Cam Murray

The final of the four undrafted free agents the Arizona Cardinals signed was an intriguing athlete along the defensive line in Cam Murray from Oklahoma State. Oklahoma State defensive lineman Cam Murray (6-2, 294) started all 11 games last season and led the team’s defensive tackles with 22 tackles while also having six tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks. He played in 42 games at Oklahoma State and finished his career with 62 tackles (33 solo), 8.0 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and three passes defensed. A Bryant, AR native, Murray was a three-time All-Big-12 Academic selection while also being named the 2019 recipient of school’s “Barry Sanders Award” for the most contribution with the least recognition.
NFLchatsports.com

Bleacher Report ranks Arizona Cardinals as 14th best defense in NFL

After the offseason the Arizona Cardinals have had in 2021 it is obvious they felt the need to address the defense. They did so not only in free agency, but also in the 2021 NFL Draft. Bleacher Report did a power rankings of each defense after the offseason, and they...
NFLchatsports.com

Cardinals’ Youth Movement and Player Development

Background: Dec 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) blocks a pass against Philadelphia Eagles guard Nate Herbig (67) at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas. Yesterday on the “How Dare the Cardinals Start a Rookie Mike” thread there was an outstanding comment...
NFLCBS Sports

Cardinals' Tae Hayes: Signed after tryout

The Cardinals signed Hayes on Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports. Arizona hosted Hayes for a tryout during rookie minicamp, and the 23-year-old managed to parlay that opportunity into a spot on the offseason roster. Hayes now will focus his attention toward competing for a depth role. He spent time with the Vikings and Dolphins in 2020.
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Breaking Down the Dallas Cowboys Schedule

The Dallas Cowboys schedule is officially here. The 2021 season is one for promise and potential as Dak Prescott hopes to return to form as an elite-level passer. Dallas was on the fringe of the playoffs without Prescott and with an injury-riddled offensive line. Will getting healthy and the defensive-oriented draft propel Dallas back into the driver’s seat in the NFC East?
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Arizona Cardinals 2021 schedule harder than last year

The Arizona Cardinals 2021 schedule has all the chips in the middle of the table. With all of the logistics of their opponents, it’s time to get to work for Kliff Kingsbury and company. On this end, It’s time to figure out if the Cardinals truly are a playoff contender.
NFLCBS Sports

Cardinals' Ross Travis: Signs with Arizona

Travis signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals on Tuesday. Travis has appeared in 25 games over the past five seasons, catching 14 passes for 142 yards. He'll try to win a roster spot in Arizona after dressing for one game for the Jets in 2020.
NFLRevenge of the Birds

Arizona Cardinals sign wide receiver Antoine Wesley to contract

The Arizona Cardinals added another outside wide receiver on Friday as the team came to a one-year contract agreement with Antoine Wesley. The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed wide receiver Antoine Wesley to a one-year contract. In accordance with club policy, terms were not disclosed.
NFLchatsports.com

Cardinals’ Pre-Season Games 2021

The Cardinals three pre-season games this year are:. With only three pre-season games, the customary “dress rehearsal” game would be during Week 2, when the Chiefs and Cardinals have the primetime game on ESPN. Fans might be very excited to get a sneak peek of a pre-season showdown between QB...
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Green Bay Packers 2021 Schedule Breakdown

The Green Bay Packers 2021 schedule is set and it looks like Matt LaFleur‘s men have their work cut out for them this season if they are to match or better their performance last season. As things stand, the team seems to be going through somewhat of an identity crisis.