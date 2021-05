By the time I was old enough to have an interest in horror, all of these classic horror franchises had either died out or faced massive graphical improvements in their latest installments. I stupidly gave my old consoles away and so my ability to experience the PSX era of horror games had been lost. Thankfully at my current age of 21, I’ve had time to invest in having the ability to experience these old games for the first time. I was shocked by how well they held up when I played them.