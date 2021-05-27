Cancel
Johnson Controls Selects R-454B as Future Refrigerant for New Ducted HVAC Equipment and Air-Cooled Scroll Chillers

By Editorial Calendar & Editor Assignments
achrnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — After research, testing, and evaluation, Johnson Controls has selected R-454B, a lower global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant, to replace R-410A in its ducted residential and commercial unitary products as well as air-cooled scroll chillers. Systems using the new refrigerant will be available for Johnson Controls, YORK, Luxaire, Coleman, Champion, TempMaster, Fraser-Johnston, Guardian, Evcon, and Quantech branded products in North America, as well as specific international markets where codes are in alignment.

