Johnson Controls Selects R-454B as Future Refrigerant for New Ducted HVAC Equipment and Air-Cooled Scroll Chillers

The ability to offer medical technology with the latest advancements is a clear advantage when it comes to customer loyalty. However, it’s not the only one. Exceptional service is key to making the difference. In fact, according to the Salesforce report “State of the Connected Customer”, 91% of customers say they’re more likely to make another purchase after a great service experience. When outstanding technology and excellent service are combined, this creates a winning formula for customers to first choose a brand, and then stay with that brand for the long term.