Johnson Controls Selects R-454B as Future Refrigerant for New Ducted HVAC Equipment and Air-Cooled Scroll Chillers
MILWAUKEE — After research, testing, and evaluation, Johnson Controls has selected R-454B, a lower global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant, to replace R-410A in its ducted residential and commercial unitary products as well as air-cooled scroll chillers. Systems using the new refrigerant will be available for Johnson Controls, YORK, Luxaire, Coleman, Champion, TempMaster, Fraser-Johnston, Guardian, Evcon, and Quantech branded products in North America, as well as specific international markets where codes are in alignment.www.achrnews.com