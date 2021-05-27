County Commissioners decide to sleep on ordinance change affecting campgrounds
For the second time in the last couple months, the Isanti County Board of Commissioners has found itself conducting a public hearing that featured so much discussion the commissioners felt compelled to table taking any action in order to mull things over. In this particular case, owners of campgrounds voiced their concerns over an ordinance change they say makes it very difficult, or even impossible, to expand in the future.