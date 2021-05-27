County Commissioners decide to sleep on ordinance change affecting campgrounds

If there is one thing synonymous with frontier life, it’s log cabins, but actually, some of the first European settler structures in Isanti County were made of dirt. Before log cabins were built, many pioneer families had to survive in a dugout when first arriving in the county. As time went on, settlers were finally able to build an enclosed structure. Crude by today’s standards, old cabins were an upgrade from the dirt walls and floors that so many settlers had to endure. The fledgling villages of Old Isanti, Cambridge, and Spencer Brook did contain clusters of log-type structures during the early settlement period of the 1860s as well. One area of the county of particular interest is the early Athens settlement just north of St.Francis. Records indicate an early settlement occupied the banks of the Rum River as early as 1855. Although no information is available on the type of structures, it’s entirely reasonable to assume they were a combination of earthen homes along the river banks as well as cabins.