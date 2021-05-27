Cancel
Isanti, MN

Isanti and Chisago County Court Reports, May 17-21

isanti-chisagocountystar.com
 8 days ago

The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on May 17 - 21. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Douglas Randall Crosby (DOB 04/26/1984) of White Bear Lake, was charged May 18 with burglary - 3rd deg - steal/commit felony or gross misd. He was also charged on May 19 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

