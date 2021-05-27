Warhammer 40K: GW Reveals Five Important Point Drops From Chapter Approved 2021
These five units are getting a points drop and they might just make a big impact on the tabletop. There is a new chapter approved 2021 set coming out this weekend for pre-order. That includes both a Grand Tournament Mission Pack and Munitorum Field Manual MkII. That Field Manual includes a points update for all the units currently in the game for 40k. And now we’re getting a quick teaser about five of the units who are getting a big points drop. Let’s see what GW has to show.www.belloflostsouls.net