If you’ve ever wondered about the layout of Winter Garden’s streets and what was located where in the past, be sure to visit the WGHF exhibit that opens Thursday. Locating a spot on a map nowadays is as easy as opening up your phone and clicking an app — but it wasn’t always this simple. In days gone by, the only option was a paper road map, which most folks usually folded up and kept conveniently in their car’s glove box.