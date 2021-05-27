newsbreak-logo
Christine Wormuth Makes History As The 1st Female Secretary Of The Army

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Senate confirmed Christine Wormuth on Thursday by unanimous consent as the next secretary of the Army, establishing her as the first woman in the service branch's top civilian post. Wormuth, who most recently was the director of the International Security and Defense Policy Center at Rand, has a...

