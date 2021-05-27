Cancel
Eureka, CA

Structure Fire Late Last Night Between Eureka and Arcata

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 26, 2021 at 11:11 P.M. a single engine from Humboldt Bay Fire was dispatched to a reported vegetation fire, several trees burning, on the 400 Block of Ole Hansen Road, between the Freshwater and Indianola areas. The initial reporting party could see a fire across several acres of pasture land. Additional callers to Humboldt Bay Fire’s Dispatch Center reported that it was a large vegetation fire. Humboldt Bay Fire Dispatchers upgraded the response with additional units, including a water tender and Chief Officer. While responding, the first in unit could see that the fire was actually a structure burning near several trees. The fire officer immediately requested a full structure response.

Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

Cal Fire Crews Holding Preparedness Exercises as 2021 Fire Season Approaches

In preparation for the upcoming fire season the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), Humboldt-Del Norte Unit, in conjunction with the California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR), seven fire crews from Alder, Eel River, and Parlin Fork Conservation Camps will hold their annual Redwood Coast Fire Preparedness Exercises on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. This partnership of state agencies provides a large force of trained crews for all types of emergency incident mitigation and resource conservation projects.
Eureka, CAkrcrtv.com

HCSO: Roommate dispute in Eureka leads to battery arrest Sunday

EUREKA, Calif. — A man was arrested for battery in Eureka early Sunday morning, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office. On May 16 around 12:24 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies said they were dispatched to a residence on the 4100 block of Williams Street, in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka, for the report of a domestic disturbance.
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

Eureka Man Arrested on Battery Charges After Woman Injured

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On May 16, 2021, at about 12:24 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence...
Eureka, CAkymkemp.com

Stolen U-Haul Recovered After Felony Stop at Eureka Gas Station

Yesterday, about 3:30 p.m., Eureka Police, assisted by the California Highway Patrol, arrested Dustin Howard, age 30 years old, at gunpoint in connection with a stolen U-Haul truck. According to Eureka Police Department’s Captain Patrick O’Neill, “A patrol officer observed a stolen U-Haul truck traveling northbound on Broadway. A felony...
Loleta, CANorth Coast Journal

Bear River Triple Murder Suspect Returned to Humboldt

The Loleta resident accused in the triple murder of a family at a home on the Bear River Band of the Rohnerville Rancheria Reservation has been returned to Humboldt County more than three months after being arrested in Utah. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office states in a social media post...
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

White Kia, Bicyclist Crash Near Freshwater Lagoon

A white Kia and a bicyclist crashed into each other near Freshwater Lagoon around 10:30 a.m., according to scanner traffic. Emergency personnel are on their way to the scene right now. We will update this post when we find out more information. Update 11:18 a.m.: The California Highway Patrol reports...
Miranda, CAkymkemp.com

[UPDATE 7:30 a.m.] After Battle at Miranda Bridge Between Students From Different Schools, One Boy Sent to Out of Area Hospital for Eight Hour Surgery, One Girl Sent to E.R.

Underneath the Miranda Bridge which is located about two miles from South Fork High School, a prize swimming hole entices youth from miles around, and, last Thursday, physical clashes there between Southern Humboldt kids and ones from Fortuna led to at least two youth being sent to the hospital–one for an eight hour surgery in the Bay Area to repair a jaw broken in two places.
Arcata, CAEureka Times-Standard

Simpson Family Fund donates firefighter rescue gear to Arcata Fire District

The Simpson Family Fund has purchased specialized rescue packs and donated them to the Arcata Fire District. These rescue packs are carried on each fire engine and are specially designed to assist if a firefighter becomes trapped and needs additional air to breathe in smoky conditions. The pack carries a one hour bottle of breathing air, a spare air mask and additional tools to support the firefighter emergency.
Bridgeville, CAkymkemp.com

Another Semi Rollover This Morning on Hwy 36

A yellow semi carrying logs rolled over west of Bridgeville on Hwy 36 near mile marker 20 about 10:34 a.m. This is the second semi carrying logs to rollover on 36 this morning and the third semi to wreck this morning in Humboldt County. The logs are laying in the...
California StateDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

Your catalytic converter can be gone in 60 seconds

Humboldt County law enforcement agencies are seeing a rise in catalytic converters being stolen from vehicles this year. The parts are usually removed by sawing them off or with tools like wrenches depending on how the part is mounted beneath a vehicle. Removal can be as quick as one minute.
Eureka, CAkymkemp.com

Family Seeking Information on Eureka Woman Last Seen May 4

The family of a Eureka woman, Stacy Lynn French, is looking for her. “[M]y mother is missing out of Eureka, Michelle Miller told us. “[S]he has not been seen since [M]ay 4th…She may be having health problems. [She was] in the hospital the weekend before she went missing. My family and I are extremely worried… .”
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
Humboldt County, CAkiem-tv.com

H.S.C.O search for missing Medford man

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Ca, (KIEM) – The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is seeking your help in finding a missing Medford man. 62 year old Robert W. Thorpe was reported missing on March 14th. He is said to have left his residence in Medford, Oregon to visit his son in Humboldt County.
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

Semi Blocks Alderpoint Road

About 10:12 a.m., a semi trying to get from Hwy 36 to Alderpoint towing a loaded 53 foot trailer got stuck partially off the road, according to first reports from the scene. According to Denton Carrick from Humboldt County Public works, he is closing Alderpoint Road between River Road and Zenia Bluff Road.