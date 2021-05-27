Surfing at 6,000 Feet: ‘Weird Waves’ Goes to Lake Tahoe

$44,000,000 | Built 2001 | 12,255 Sq. Ft. | 7 Beds | 7.5+ Baths | 3.3 Acres. 2500 W Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City, California, United States, 96145. Designed by Cox & Kromydas, crafted by Loverde Builders in 2001 and extensively remodelled in 2013, this crown jewel on the west shore of Lake Tahoe is on the market for $44 million. Set back from both the road and the lake, this private setting sits on 3.3 landscaped, level acres that welcome you to your Tahoe getaway. The elegance in the attention to detail highlights the design. From the inlaid mosaic design at the entrance alongside etched windows, to the columns and beam work, the care in the build is exceptional. The lighting fixtures are awe-inspiring and material choices throughout the home are stately yet timeless. South-facing exposure and floor-to-ceiling windows showcase views of Lake Tahoe and create a bright space. Four fireplaces create warm settings.