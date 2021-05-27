newsbreak-logo
Swimming & Surfing

Surfing at 6,000 Feet: ‘Weird Waves’ Goes to Lake Tahoe

By Will Sileo
The Inertia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Surfing at 6,000 feet is pretty special,” says Waves 4 Water founder and local ripper, Jon Rose. “It’s usually (a) novelty and I ride a soft-top, just to go through the motions. And today I was able to bust out my shortboard, so for me that’s a 10. Because you can do turns, and it was [real] surfing, you know?”

