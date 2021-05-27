Surfing at 6,000 Feet: ‘Weird Waves’ Goes to Lake Tahoe

Dive crews started a major cleanup project at Lake Tahoe on Friday. Nonprofit Clean Up the Lake is spearheading the effort to get decades of trash out of the lake. "We are going to be diving three days a week; Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, with enough flexibility to change it up if we need it," said Colin West, Founder and Executive Director of Clean Up the Lake. "If fires come again, and it's such bad air quality we can't go, or there's lightning storms, you don't think about that but you don't want 15 people in the water with metal tubes on their backs. So we have to be ready to be flexible. We're aiming for a mile a day; that's 72 days out there."