GRAFTON — The Jersey County Business Association and the city of Grafton have come together to host Sip, Sample & Stroll 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 15. The $35 tickets must be bought in advance and will not be sold at the event. The tickets include a food and drink sample from Aerie’s Winery, The Bloody Bucket Saloon, Grafton Harbor, Grafton Oyster Bar, The Grafton Pub, The Grafton Winery, The Hawg Pit BBQ and Pere Marquette Lodge.