Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New Sonic the Hedgehog Game Teased, Releasing in 2022

By Ravi Sinha
gamingbolt.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpectations were somewhat high for the recent Sonic Central stream, especially given that it’s celebrating Sonic the Hedgehog’s 30th anniversary. Sonic Colors Ultimate, a remaster of the 2010 Wii and DS platformer, was announced but what about the next big Sonic game? A new teaser was revealed and sadly, doesn’t offer much information.

gamingbolt.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic The Hedgehog#Xbox One#Sega#Ps4#Wii#Ds Platformer#Sonic Team#Nintendo Switch#Sega#Ign#Sonic Colors Ultimate#Xbox Series X S#Trailer#Ps5#Running
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesAnime News Network

Roger Craig Smith to Continue Voicing Sonic the Hedgehog in Future Games

Voice actor Roger Craig Smith (Code Geass' Gilbert G.P. Guilford, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress' Biba) wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that he will once again voice Sonic the Hedgehog in future games in the franchise. Smith and the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account had previously revealed in January that the actor would no longer play the titular role for the franchise.
Video GamesGamasutra

Video: A classic postmortem of the original Sonic the Hedgehog

In this 2018 GDC session, Naoto Ohshima & Hirokazu Yasuhara, two of the minds behind the original Sonic the Hedgehog, discuss their perspectives on the creation of the seminal game franchise, including detailed recollections of the game's original design process and art direction. About the GDC Vault. In addition to...
Video GamesMovieWeb

Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Celebration Streaming Event Announced by Sega

Sonic the Hedgehog celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, and Sega has released a fun new trailer promoting a special celebration for the occasion. On Tuesday, Sega announced that a special streaming event would be held on May 27 in honor of Sonic making his debut on the Sega Genesis in 1991. The company has since released a special trailer teasing the festivities, summing up 30 years of Sonic the Hedgehog in a video that's just over a minute long. You can check it out below.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Live: Watch the Sonic the Hedgehog Reveal Livestream Right Here

As Sonic the Hedgehog celebrates its 30th anniversary, it’s time to get a glimpse of what’s next for the famous Blue Blur. The Sonic Central livestream – scheduled to get underway from 9AM PT / 12PM ET – promises a first look at “some of our upcoming projects, partnerships, and events”. Join us for all of the action live on this page.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Sonic Rangers is the name of the upcoming Sonic Team game

During yesterday’s Sonic Central event, SEGA announced that a new item in the Sonic the Hedgehog series is currently being developed by Sonic Team for release in 2022. The teaser trailer has not revealed the final name of the game, but it looks like it’s going to be called Sonic Rangers.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Sonic the Hedgehog news promised at 30th anniversary livestream this Thursday

Sega has announced that it will be holding a special virtual event entitled Sonic Central later this week, ahead of Sonic the Hedgheog's 30th anniversary next month. The broadcast will take place on the official Sonic the Hedgehog YouTube and Twitch accounts on Thursday, May 27 at 5pm UK time, and we're promised a "first look at some of our upcoming projects, partnerships and events" that are being undertaken to mark three decades since Sonic sped into our lives.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Sonic The Hedgehog Anniversary Trailer

Recently on their Youtube Channel, an anniversary trailer of Sonic The Hedgehog was uploaded for celebrating 30 years of gaming, entertainment and culture to everyone world wide. Sonic the Hedgehog first debuted on the gaming world on 1991 entitled, “Sonic The Hedgehog,” for the SEGA Genesis and has become one...
Video GamesPaste Magazine

Sonic Central Revealed a Whole Lot of Sonic the Hedgehog News

This morning’s Sonic Central livestream unveiled a number of new collaborations, projects and events to celebrate Sonic’s 30th birthday. One of the most exciting announcements took place at the very end of the stream, with a short clip of a new mainline 3D game from developer Sonic Team, set to release in 2022. The game is not yet titled, but it will be playable on a number of platforms such as the Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.
Video GamesComicBook

Sonic Fans Upset After Shadow the Hedgehog 2 Isn't Announced

Sega had a slew of new announcements to share today to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its iconic mascot, Sonic the Hedgehog. In celebrating the occasion, Sega revealed a number of new titles including Sonic Colors: Ultimate and a new 3D game for next-gen platforms that will release in 2022. While many longtime Sonic fans were surely happy with some of the revelations that were made today, others were saddened to see that another popular hedgehog didn't make an appearance.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Retro Revisit: Sonic the Hedgehog for Sega Genesis

Sonic the Hedgehog is a game that needs little introduction. It sparked a series that is still going to this day – hit or miss though it may be – and it made Sega a competitor to the once-monolithic Nintendo. While Sonic has had his share of duds over the years, it seems that most people look back fondly on the original Sonic the Hedgehog trilogy. Today we’re taking a look at the game that started it all: Sonic the Hedgehog, which launched for the Sega Genesis in North America on June 23rd, 1991.
TV Showsgamerevolution.com

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 movie trailer absent from Sonic Central event

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is a sequel that fans of the blue hedgehog are no doubt looking forward to. Unfortunately, for those turning in to the Sonic Central event to celebrate the character’s 30th anniversary, there was no mention of the movie. Why wasn’t there a new Sonic The Hedgehog 2 movie trailer? Here’s the need-to-know.
Video GamesIGN

The New Sonic Game May Be Called Sonic Rangers

Sega's Sonic Team has announced that it's working new game for a 2022 release. That game formally doesn't have a title right now – but trailer files and a hastily altered press release suggest that it could be called Sonic Rangers. After yesterday's Sonic Central stream revealed the mysterious new...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

There's a Brand New Sonic Game Coming to PS5, PS4 in 2022

Come on, SEGA. We know Sonic's all about going fast, but this teaser is taking the mickey. Sonic Team has announced it's working on a brand new entry in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise (there's a surprise), and it's done so with the above video. It's so brief, it's hard to really glean anything from it at all, other than Sonic's in it, and he got lost running in circles in the forest.
Video GamesGamespot

New Sonic The Hedgehog Art Book Up For Preorder With Amazon Discount

Sega laid out more of its plans to celebrate Sonic the Hedgehog's 30th anniversary in a Sonic Central presentation that unveiled new games and collabs for the beloved blue hedgehog, but longtime Sonic fans can also get their hands on some new merch and collectibles this year. Among them is a brand-new tome compiling 30 years of Sonic history, characters, art, and lore as featured in video games going back to the Sega Genesis era. The Sonic the Hedgehog Encyclo-speed-ia is up for preorder now at Amazon, including a Deluxe Edition that comes with exclusive packaging and more. Releasing November 24, the Sonic encyclopedia is on sale for up to 40% off right now at Amazon. You'll also get Amazon's preorder price guarantee--if the price drops between when you preorder and the item ships, you'll only be charged the lowest price.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

SEGA Reveals Multiple Sonic The Hedgehog Announcements

During a special Sonic Central livestream today, SEGA revealed multiple announcements revolving around Sonic The Hedgehog. The big announcements today were that Sonic Colors: Ultimate will be coming this September as a revitalized version of the game, the classic games from the Genesis era will be released as a single unit called Sonic Origins, there's a new Sonic game in the mix that they didn't talk too much about but let us know it's on the way. We have the notes from SEGA below along with the trailer, as the team is looking to celebrate the character's 30th Anniversary in style.