Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Blackpink Teamed Up With Krispy Kreme to Make New Doughnuts, and They Look So Good

By Lauren Harano
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

K-pop girl group Blackpink is at it again, but this time instead of hitting the stage, they're taking their talents into the dessert space, and things are lookin' sweet! The famous foursome teamed up with Krispy Kreme to create two new strawberry-filled doughnuts — one of which is black and another that's pink (fitting, we know!). The new limited-edition "Love Sweet Series" is sadly only available in the Philippines right now (no word yet on the treats making their way to the US), but the doughnuts are already making fans (and taste buds!) crave more.

www.popsugar.com
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Krispy Kreme Doughnuts#Tiffany Co#Food Drink#Dessert#Sweet Things#Taste Buds#The Krispy Kreme#Blackpink Krispy Kreme#Krispy Kreme Ph#Love Sweet Series#Pink#Adidas Sneakers#Time#Pic#Nationwide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Country
Philippines
News Break
Adidas
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Wondermom

Air Fryer Copycat Krispy Kreme Chocolate Glazed Donuts

These Air Fryer Copycat Krispy Kreme Chocolate Glazed Donuts are literally the best. One bite and you’ll never be buying donuts again. Who knew that the air fryer was capable of getting better and better with every single recipe? Make certain to try this Easy Cinnamon Sugar Air Fryer Biscuit Donuts Recipe as well!
Public HealthFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Krispy Kreme has given away over 1.5 million doughnuts to vaccinated people

Vaccinated people are taking Krispy Kreme up on its free doughnuts offer. In March, the chain announced a special promotion for Americans who have been vaccinated against Covid-19: Prove that you're vaccinated, and you can get a free doughnut a day for the rest of the year. So far, Krispy Kreme says it has given away more than 1.5 million doughnuts through the deal.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Time Out Chicago

Snag Milk Bar cake and cookies during a delivery-only pop-up

A couple of years ago, New York bakery Milk Bar hosted a pop-up at Big Star in Wicker Park that resulted in lines down the block, as folks queued up for a chance to purchase cakes, cookies and more of chef Christina Tosi's delicious baked goods. Milk Bar is set to return to Chicago this weekend, though you won't be able to pick up your treats in-person this time around.
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Three new Krispy Kreme donuts are all tropical-themed

It’s then dipped in light blue icing and dusted with graham cracker crumbs to look like an island. It’s finished off with an edible palm tree. The Key Lime donut is filled with key lime cream, dipped in green icing, and topped with graham cracker crumbs and a dollop of cream.
Food & DrinksSlate

The Man Who Is Actually Getting a Free Krispy Kreme Vax Doughnut a Day

Back in March, doughnut chain Krispy Kreme announced that it would give one free glazed ring of dough a day to anyone who got the COVID vaccine for the rest of 2021. As in, you could go back and get one every single day for the rest of the year. The news inspired its own little outrage cycle for a few days there. Now months have passed, a flurry of potentially more exciting freebies has been announced, and it seemed like a good time to ask: No one has actually been going to the trouble of getting a free doughnut every day, right? Wrong. Joe Caramagna, a 45-year-old comics writer in northern New Jersey, has gotten 31 free Krispy Kreme glazed doughnuts since getting vaccinated and has no plans of stopping anytime soon. Between bites, he agreed to speak to Slate about it. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
Retailmediapost.com

Krispy Kreme: Sales Grew During Pandemic, But So Did Losses

How sweet was Krispy Kreme Inc.’s record $1.1 billion in sales during the pandemic year of 2020?. Although it represented a nearly 20% increase from 2019, the 83-year-old brand—which filed for an initial public offering this week—saw its net loss grow by 79%, to $60.9 million. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc....
Restaurantsconcreteplayground.com

Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away an Excessive 100,000 Free Doughnuts

Winter is here, the gloves and beanies are out of storage, and it's time to start loading up on sweets and carbs. That's how every June starts — and, this year, Krispy Kreme wants to help with the latter. How? By giving away an extremely excessive number of doughnuts. You're...
Restaurantshypebeast.com

Krispy Kreme Will Give One Free Doughnut to All Guests on National Doughnut Day

Krispy Kreme is celebrating National Doughnut Day with a scrumptious offer for all its fans. Guests can drop by Krispy Kreme stores on June 4 and enjoy a doughnut of their choice for free, with absolutely no purchase necessary. Fans can also get a dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts for $1 USD if they purchase a dozen of any doughnuts to share the annual event with their family and friends. Meanwhile, guests who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot will receive an additional Original Glazed doughnut for free upon the presentation of their valid vaccination card, meaning they will be able to go home with two free doughnuts on that day.
Food & Drinksbrandeating.com

Review: Krispy Kreme - Key Lime Glazed Donuts

Krispy Kreme's Key Lime Glazed Donuts feature the chain's signature Original Glazed Donuts covered in a key lime-flavored glaze. They're $14.49 in my area but I received these courtesy of Krispy Kreme. The glaze on my donuts had green-yellow hue of the type that tends to give me pause when...
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Class of 2021: Enjoy FREE doughnuts from Krispy Kreme

Attention, graduates! Krispy Kreme is once again giving seniors free doughnuts. This is a sweet deal the Class of 2021 won’t want to miss! Read all the details, below. Krispy Kreme is doing it again and we’re so here for it. We may not be graduating, but we love all foodie deals and are happy to share all about this one! And hey, you deserve this.
RestaurantsPosted by
SPY

The Best Donuts To Treat Yourself To On National Donut Day & Beyond

Attention donut lovers: According to TimeandDate.com, enterprising donut companies and pastry lovers everywhere, June 4, 2021 is National Donut Day. That’s right, an entire 24-hours dedicated to the delectable ring-shaped fried or baked dough treats you know, love and crave — no matter how many carbs they have. And while normally this writer doesn’t partake in national foodie holidays, National Donut Day is as rich in history as it is in flavor.
Restaurantsourcommunitynow.com

Krispy Kreme Heads to the Beach With 'Island Time Doughnuts'

These limited-edition pastries are available through May 30!. Put on your flip-flops and your brightest Hawaiian shirt—Krispy Kreme's newest doughnuts are heading to the beach! Appropriately called "Island Time Doughnuts," the warm-weather trio is available in stores through May 30 and comes in three beachy flavors that'll have you reaching for the sunblock. Let's review them, shall we?
Restaurantskiss951.com

Love Donuts? Here Are Four Freebies for National Donut Day

Friday, June 4th is National Donut Day and I don’t know about you, but I’ve never met a donut I didn’t like…. plus the center of a donut is 100% fat-free!. Check out the list of freebies and deals you can score on Friday. Participation and offers can vary by location.
Food & DrinksPosted by
POPSUGAR

I Tried Starbucks’s New Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino, and It Tastes As Dreamy As It Sounds

If you've ever wondered what a summer's day tastes like, then you have to try the new Starbucks Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino. Reviews among my friends have varied, with some people raving about its delightful strawberry and whipped cream combination, and others complaining that it's all sugar, no substance. I decided to try it myself to see if the taste lived up to what the name made me so fondly think of: lazy summer days at amusement parks riding roller coasters and devouring funnel cakes. Here's what I thought.