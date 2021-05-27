Blackpink Teamed Up With Krispy Kreme to Make New Doughnuts, and They Look So Good
K-pop girl group Blackpink is at it again, but this time instead of hitting the stage, they're taking their talents into the dessert space, and things are lookin' sweet! The famous foursome teamed up with Krispy Kreme to create two new strawberry-filled doughnuts — one of which is black and another that's pink (fitting, we know!). The new limited-edition "Love Sweet Series" is sadly only available in the Philippines right now (no word yet on the treats making their way to the US), but the doughnuts are already making fans (and taste buds!) crave more.