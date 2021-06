PRNewswire/ -- Older adults are the largest and fastest-growing segment of the. 65 and older will make up 23% of the population in. . While many seniors consider turning to continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) to support them as they age, many others would prefer to remain in their own homes, yet their options have been limited. Kendal at Home, a not-for-profit organization driven by a singular mission to help people healthfully age in their own homes, is expanding aging in place alternatives in.