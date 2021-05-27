BET Awards: Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby lead nominations

Megan Thee Stallion is nominated for seven awards at the BET Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- BET has announced its nominations for the 2021 BET Awards.

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby lead the list of nominees with seven nominations each.

Megan Thee Stallion is up for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year for "WAP" with Cardi B, Album of the Year for Good News, Viewer's Choice Award for "WAP" and "Savage (Remix)" with Beyoncé, and Best Collaboration for "WAP and "Cry Baby" with DaBaby.

DaBaby is nominated for Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year for Blame It on Baby, Viewers Choice Award and Best Collaboration for "Cry Baby," "Rockstar" with Roddy Ricch, "For the Night" with Pop Smoke & Lil Baby and "What's Poppin (Remix)" with Jack Harlow, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne.

Cardi B and Drake have five nominations each, followed by Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Chloe X Halle and Chris Brown with four nominations each.

The BET Awards celebrate Black entertainers in music, acting, sports and other fields of entertainment. The awards show will air live June 27 at 8 p.m. EDT on BET.

"We are back and excited to bring culture's biggest night, the 2021 BET Awards, safely back to Los Angeles to celebrate this year's incredible roster of nominees," BET EVP of specials, music programming and music strategy Connie Orlando said.

The BET Awards nominations include:

Album of the Year

After Hours, The Weeknd

Blame It on Baby, DaBaby

Good News, Megan Thee Stallion

Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan

King's Disease, Nas

Ungodly Hour, Chloe X Halle

Best Collaboration

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"

DJ Khaled ft. Drake, "Popstar"

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne, "What's Poppin (Remix)"

Megan Thee Stallion ft. DaBaby, "Cry Baby"

Pop Smoke ft. Lil Baby and DaBaby, "For the Night"

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Latto

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Viewer's Choice Award

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"

Chris Brown and Young Thug, "Go Crazy"

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"

DJ Khaled ft. Drake, "Popstar"

Drake ft. Lil Durk, "Laugh Now Cry Later"

Lil Baby, "The Bigger Picture"

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, "Savage (Remix)"

Silk Sonic, "Leave the Door Open"

Video of the Year

Cardi B, "Up"

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"

Chloe X Halle, "Do It"

Chris Brown and Young Thug, "Go Crazy"

Drake ft. Lil Durk, "Laugh Now Cry Later"

Silk Sonic, "Leave the Door Open"

