Prioritise Disseminating Information On Citizen-Centric Services, Adhere To 5T Charter: I&PR Secy Exhorts Colleagues

For Saron Nehf, the issue of domestic violence is close to her heart because she is a survivor herself. “I really understood it,” she says. In 2015, Nehf began working for Multnomah County’s Department of Community Justice as an advocate in the Victim and Survivor Services Unit which, last year, provided direct support to 485 victims who have been harmed by a justice-involved individual. The seven-person team also provides services to survivors and victims on parole and probation. Nehf serves as one of the unit’s two culturally specific advocates, assisting victims from the Latino/a/x community.