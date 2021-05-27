Cancel
Prioritise Disseminating Information On Citizen-Centric Services, Adhere To 5T Charter: I&PR Secy Exhorts Colleagues

By OMMCOM NEWS
ommcomnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBhubaneswar: Senior IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi who took over as the Secretary of the Information and Public Relations Department recently is working on mission mode to bring about a positive change in the process of information dissemination. Sethi sought the cooperation of this team to ensure that information on citizen-centric...

ommcomnews.com
#Government Information#Government Services#Government Policies#Public Policies#Public Consultation#Citizen Centric Services#Ias#The State Government#Departments#Tahasils#Blocks#For Our Department#Odisha#Timeliness#Transformation#5t Principles#Information Dissemination#Governance#Government Programmes#Transparency
