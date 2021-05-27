Prioritise Disseminating Information On Citizen-Centric Services, Adhere To 5T Charter: I&PR Secy Exhorts Colleagues

Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services. $20.79-$31.46 Hourly Closes: 06/08/21 The Staff Services Analyst I/II classes are responsible for performing professional level analytical duties involving general administrative, staff development, fiscal, and/or program analytical work. Incumbents gather, tabulate, analyze, and chart data; interview and consult with departmental officials, employees, and others to give and receive information; prepare reports and make recommendations on procedures, policies, and program/functional issues and alternatives; review and analyze proposed legislation and advise management on the potential impact; make decisions in financial, and other administrative systems of average to difficult complexity; prepare correspondence; and perform other related duties as assigned. Incumbents do not supervise other professional staff, but may supervise clerical and/or technical employees as an ancillary duty (not as the preponderant responsibility of the position).