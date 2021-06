In less than a week, June 8 will mark the launch of Amazon Sidewalk, a new feature that promises to keep your home devices better connected, especially around the edges of your property. The gist is that select Amazon Echo smart speakers and Ring gadgets will serve as bridges capable of connecting with other Sidewalk-enabled devices at long range using wireless Bluetooth LE or 900MHz LoRa signals, plus a small fraction of your home's Wi-Fi bandwidth. By doing so, these products will become part of a sort of mesh network, with your Echo acting as a middleman between your home network and, say, those smart lights in the backyard that sit right at the edge of Wi-Fi range.